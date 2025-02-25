Submit Release
Parc Center for Disabilities Announces the Raise the Roof Capital Campaign for New Children’s Services Center

The New Children's Services Center at Parc Center for Disabilities

With the anticipated support from our community, we are confident we will reach the $10 million goal.”
— Michelle Detwiler, CEO of Parc

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parc Center for Disabilities proudly announces the public phase of its $10 million Raise the Roof Capital Campaign, a bold initiative to construct a cutting-edge Children’s Services Center, expanding care for children with developmental disabilities in an inclusive setting. As we build momentum toward National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month this March, we invite our community to join us in creating a space where every child has access to the support, resources, and opportunities they need to reach their fullest potential.

The new Children’s Services Center will meet the increasing needs of the community by offering:
● Larger Classrooms & Therapy Spaces
● Three Adaptive Playgrounds
● Enhanced Safety & Accessibility Features

"The Raise the Roof Capital Campaign is a transformative effort that will allow children with developmental disabilities to flourish in an integrated setting," said Michelle Detweiler, President and CEO of Parc Center for Disabilities. "With the anticipated support from our community, we are confident we will reach the $10 million goal."

Parc Center for Disabilities is grateful for the remarkable momentum during the campaign’s quiet phase, where $7 million has been raised by extremely generous supporters, including a $2 million gift from philanthropists Tom and Mary James. Now, with just $3 million remaining to complete the campaign, the community is asked to support this life-changing initiative with a gift on behalf of the children.

Every gift contributes to their future. To make a gift or learn more about how you can support this effort, visit www.parc-fl.org/donate or Phil Deal at 727-341-6905.

About Parc Center for Disabilities
Parc Center for Disabilities is a nonprofit organization that has been serving children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1953. Their “person-centered” approach has garnered Parc’s reputation as a progressive leader in its field and in the community. As an organization and a community, Parc Center for Disabilities shares a powerful belief that all persons should have the opportunity to achieve their full potential and let their capabilities shine. Parc Center for Disabilities is wholly dedicated to ensuring that every individual they serve is valued, respected, and embraced by all for their uniqueness.

