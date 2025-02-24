Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,432 in the last 365 days.

DCAC Europe 2025 Tickets Now Available. The Data Center Gold Rush Returns to Dublin

DCACEurope2025 Tickets are On Sale NOW!

The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) is back in Europe. On May 13-14, 2025 at The Button Factory in Dublin

DCAC is about putting the right people in the room, cutting through the noise, and pushing the industry forward.”
— Kirk Offel, Founder of DCAC
DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) is back in Europe. On May 13-14, 2025 at The Button Factory in Dublin, DCAC Europe will take place, bringing together the industry’s pioneers, disruptors, and thought leaders to tackle the most pressing challenges in AI, digital infrastructure, and energy solutions.

A Conference Unlike Any Other:

DCAC is not just another industry event. It is a revolution at the center of a new era. As the demand for compute power skyrockets, driven by AI, autonomous vehicles, IoT, immersive gaming, VR/AR, smart city technologies, and wearables, data centers have become the backbone of this transformation.
Since 2015, DCAC has redefined what a conference can be. This is not a traditional trade show or corporate-sponsored panel discussion. DCAC is about action. It is where bold ideas meet real-world challenges, shaping the infrastructure of tomorrow.

An Iconic Venue for an Industry at a Crossroads:

DCAC Europe 2025 will take place at The Button Factory, one of Dublin’s most unique venues. Once a button-making workshop, then a recording studio, and later the Temple Bar Music Centre, it has transformed into a cutting-edge space known for its state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Located in the heart of Temple Bar, it is the perfect setting for the unfiltered, high-impact discussions that define DCAC.

Event Highlights:

Location: Button Factory, Dublin
Early Bird Pricing: Available until April 1
DCAC Europe Charity Golf Tournament: May 13 at Castleknock Golf Club

The DCAC Europe Charity Golf Tournament returns on May 13, bringing together industry leaders for a day of networking and competition before the main event begins.

DCAC Europe 2025 is where the biggest players in digital infrastructure come together to challenge assumptions, push boundaries, and define the future.

“The industry is moving faster than ever, and we cannot afford to keep looking at the same solutions,” said Kirk Offel, Founder of DCAC. “DCAC is about putting the right people in the room, cutting through the noise, and pushing the industry forward. That is what this conference is about.”
Tickets are now available. Early bird pricing runs through April 1, but availability will not last long.

For sponsorship opportunities or additional details, contact Marlee Bacon. For media inquiries, contact Shae Persico.

Shae Persico
Data Center Anti Conference
331-642-2615
shae@dcac-live.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DCAC Europe 2025 Tickets Now Available. The Data Center Gold Rush Returns to Dublin

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more