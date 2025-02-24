DCAC Europe 2025 Tickets Now Available. The Data Center Gold Rush Returns to Dublin

DCACEurope2025 Tickets are On Sale NOW!

The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) is back in Europe. On May 13-14, 2025 at The Button Factory in Dublin

DCAC is about putting the right people in the room, cutting through the noise, and pushing the industry forward.” — Kirk Offel, Founder of DCAC

DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Anti-Conference ( DCAC ) is back in Europe. On May 13-14, 2025 at The Button Factory in Dublin, DCAC Europe will take place, bringing together the industry’s pioneers, disruptors, and thought leaders to tackle the most pressing challenges in AI, digital infrastructure, and energy solutions.A Conference Unlike Any Other:DCAC is not just another industry event. It is a revolution at the center of a new era. As the demand for compute power skyrockets, driven by AI, autonomous vehicles, IoT, immersive gaming, VR/AR, smart city technologies, and wearables, data centers have become the backbone of this transformation.Since 2015, DCAC has redefined what a conference can be. This is not a traditional trade show or corporate-sponsored panel discussion. DCAC is about action. It is where bold ideas meet real-world challenges, shaping the infrastructure of tomorrow.An Iconic Venue for an Industry at a Crossroads:DCAC Europe 2025 will take place at The Button Factory, one of Dublin’s most unique venues. Once a button-making workshop, then a recording studio, and later the Temple Bar Music Centre, it has transformed into a cutting-edge space known for its state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Located in the heart of Temple Bar, it is the perfect setting for the unfiltered, high-impact discussions that define DCAC.Event Highlights:Location: Button Factory, DublinEarly Bird Pricing: Available until April 1DCAC Europe Charity Golf Tournament: May 13 at Castleknock Golf ClubThe DCAC Europe Charity Golf Tournament returns on May 13, bringing together industry leaders for a day of networking and competition before the main event begins.DCAC Europe 2025 is where the biggest players in digital infrastructure come together to challenge assumptions, push boundaries, and define the future.“The industry is moving faster than ever, and we cannot afford to keep looking at the same solutions,” said Kirk Offel, Founder of DCAC. “DCAC is about putting the right people in the room, cutting through the noise, and pushing the industry forward. That is what this conference is about.”Tickets are now available. Early bird pricing runs through April 1, but availability will not last long.For sponsorship opportunities or additional details, contact Marlee Bacon. For media inquiries, contact Shae Persico.

