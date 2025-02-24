Gordon McKernan’s New Orleans Teacher of the Month Initiative Honors Educators in the Greater New Orleans Area

Gordon McKernan’s New Orleans Teacher of the Month celebrates local educators by awarding a $250 gift card to one outstanding educator each month.

From the Northshore to New Orleans proper, the West Bank, and everywhere in between, this initiative celebrates the incredible educators who pour their time, energy, and heart into shaping the future.” — Gordon McKernan

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has launched the New Orleans Teacher of the Month initiative, a program aimed at celebrating educators throughout the Greater New Orleans area. Each month, one teacher will be selected to receive a $250 gift card and the opportunity to be featured on a billboard."From the Northshore to New Orleans proper, the West Bank, and everywhere in between, this initiative celebrates the incredible educators who pour their time, energy, and heart into shaping our future," said McKernan. "They’re the foundation of our communities, and they deserve our support, respect, and recognition."McKernan, known for his long history of community outreach, has supported a variety of local causes through his charity arm, Gordon Gives. With the opening of his Metairie office earlier this year, he sees this initiative as a powerful way to give back to the educators who continue to nurture the minds of future leaders across the region.The program invites nominations from students, parents and fellow teachers across both public and private schools in the Greater New Orleans area. McKernan believes that honoring teachers in this way not only uplifts the educators but also encourages students and families to recognize the importance of those who guide them.To nominate a deserving teacher, visit getgordon.com/teach Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Suite 15, Metairie, LA 70006, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (504) 800-8888 or visit getgordon.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.