THE EXCELLENCE COLLECTION INTRODUCES NEW VERSION OF THE EXCELLENCE COLLECTION REWARDS

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Excellence Collection is thrilled to unveil the revamped The Excellence Collection Rewards loyalty program, now accessible to all. This program offers a range of exciting benefits, including a fresh new tier–-Member– that allows anyone to join and enjoy perks, even before visiting any of the nine resorts.With the addition of the new tier, the program now includes five levels: Member, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. Benefits increase at each level, from special rates to complimentary champagne, unique spa rituals, and much more. There are also new and exciting perks including spa treatment vouchers and discounts, exclusive merchandise by tier, special drink vouchers, and new floral arrangements, creating a bespoke experience for each level.“Our vision for The Excellence Collection Rewards is to create a truly exceptional experience for our guests before their stay even begins,” said Domingo Aznar, Deputy CEO of The Excellence Collection. “Through these tier-specific benefits, we are able to show our gratitude to those who have chosen our resorts as their home away from home, offering exclusive rewards that make each stay extraordinary.”This program is based on room revenue, with annual tier calculations for stays dating back to January 1, 2021. Guests who book directly through official channels (website and contact center) may enjoy additional benefits that contribute to their tier advancement.The Excellence Collection Rewards is now live. Through a dedicated website, members can track their status, personalize preferences for future vacations, and explore the array of benefits available across the brand’s portfolio.We invite everyone to join today and experience the benefits of being part of The Excellence Collection Rewards.###ABOUT THE EXCELLENCE COLLECTIONThe Excellence Collection is a family-owned and operated resort group specializing in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in Mexico, and the Caribbean. The brand is a joint investment between Medieval Times, Zafiro Hotels, and Viva Hotels that owns and manages five-star, award-winning resort properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica under three brands that encompass the concept of ultimate all inclusive luxury: Adults only Excellence Resorts in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay; couples only all inclusive at Beloved Hotels in Cancun; and all inclusive for all ages at Finest Resorts in Cancun and Punta Cana.The Excellence Collection has received the AAA Diamond Award, Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award, and Travel + Leisure’s Best Award. The brand’s properties have been placed on several of TripAdvisor’s Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, including the Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the World and the Top Hotels in Mexico.For additional information, please visit theexcellencecollection.com.

