The New Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres Resort Opens Its Doors on February 12, 2025
EINPresswire.com/ -- As excitement and emotion build for the highly anticipated Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres, The Excellence Collection is proud to announce that this ambitious project will officially open its doors to guests on February 12, 2025.
As this date rapidly approaches, a brand new website has been created for the property so that guests can see some of the innovative features that they have to look forward to in this luxurious paradise.
This contemporary resort proudly brings expansive suites, with some inspiring new accommodation layouts. There are two-story rooftop terraces overlooking panoramic ocean views, suites that include both swim-up access from the main pool as well as their own private pool, romantic Honeymoon Suite accommodations for couples, and a higher percentage of upgraded Excellence Club suites than any other resort. Guests will also be excited to hear that their favorite beachfront options have been brought to this resort alongside an increased amount of the famed Imperial Suites. Reservations for these suite concepts have already been made available via the new website and Contact Center so that everyone can book ahead for a heightened All Inclusive experience in this adults only oasis.
When it comes to the bars and restaurants, guest favorites await amidst new indulgences: Milo offers the best combination of Greek and Lebanese cuisine, La Cava is a classical wine cellar for sophisticated connoisseurs with a private dining room, Raices brings signature Mexican flavors to the table in a contemporary upscale ambiance, Kanpai is an interactive Asian restaurant for unique culinary experiences such as Teppanyaki, Robatayaki, Yakiniku, and more, Kakao is the answer to every chocolate lover’s fantasy, and Whisper is a secretive speakeasy yet to be discovered. Explore all these new additions and more on the new Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres website.
“We are eager to welcome our dear guests to a truly new experience in Cancun. With the combination of our personalized hospitality and the innovative new features that Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres is bringing into existence, it's sure to be an All Inclusive escape like no other. It's really wonderful to show some of the enjoyment that awaits in our new home away from home, and we cannot wait to show what else we have in store!” - Domingo Aznar, Vice President of Sales & Marketing
The staff of Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres enthusiastically await the arrival of their first guests in February.
About The Excellence Collection: The Excellence Collection is a family-owned and operated resort group specializing in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in Mexico, and the Caribbean. The brand is a joint investment between Medieval Times, Zafiro Hotels, and Viva Hotels that owns and manages five-star, award-winning resort properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica under three brands that encompass the concept of ultimate all inclusive luxury: Adults only Excellence Resorts in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay; couples only all inclusive at Beloved Hotels in Cancun; and all inclusive for all ages at Finest Resorts in Cancun and Punta Cana. The Excellence Collection has received the AAA Diamond Award, Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award, and Travel + Leisure’s Best Award. The brand’s properties have been placed on several of TripAdvisor’s Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, including the Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the World and the Top Hotels in Mexico. For additional information, please visit theexcellencecollection.com.
Lydia Russo
About The Excellence Collection: The Excellence Collection is a family-owned and operated resort group specializing in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in Mexico, and the Caribbean. The brand is a joint investment between Medieval Times, Zafiro Hotels, and Viva Hotels that owns and manages five-star, award-winning resort properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica under three brands that encompass the concept of ultimate all inclusive luxury: Adults only Excellence Resorts in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay; couples only all inclusive at Beloved Hotels in Cancun; and all inclusive for all ages at Finest Resorts in Cancun and Punta Cana. The Excellence Collection has received the AAA Diamond Award, Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award, and Travel + Leisure’s Best Award. The brand’s properties have been placed on several of TripAdvisor’s Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, including the Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the World and the Top Hotels in Mexico. For additional information, please visit theexcellencecollection.com.
