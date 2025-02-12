THE EXCELLENCE COLLECTION ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF EXCELLENCE CORAL PLAYA MUJERES IN CANCUN

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After months of exciting anticipation, The Excellence Collection is delighted to announce that Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres has its grand opening. This adults only resort brings new levels of All Inclusive luxury to its guests and invites everyone to indulge in new and innovative experiences.Set directly on the sands in Playa Mujeres, Cancun, this resort's privileged location allows guests to unwind on the same stretch of beach as Beloved Playa Mujeres, Excellence Playa Mujeres, and Finest Playa Mujeres.With elevated suite concepts, Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres offers everything from expansive rooftop terrace areas, to swim up suites, ocean views, and accommodations that come with their own pool and jacuzzi. Guests can also enjoy the highest percentage of Excellence Club suites from any resort where upgraded offerings, enhanced amenities, and private indulgences are at hand for an even more exclusive experience.“Today, this secluded haven of sophistication brings new contemporary comforts to Cancun. It warms our hearts to be able to create something truly unique and experiential for our guests and we are especially appreciative of all the hard work and dedication that our amazing teams have put into this luxurious paradise.” - Domingo Aznar, Deputy CEO.The doors are now open to a world of Extraordinary Moments. Guests can enjoy 16 sensational dining concepts with mouthwatering international cuisine, 16 bars that each have their own immersive ambiance, authentic treatments and nature-inspired rituals in Miile Spa, seven spacious pools, a state of the art fitness center, breathtaking wedding and event venues, and an extensive list of additional indulgences.Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres has already been added to The Excellence Collection official app and is welcoming its first guests to enjoy each of the new and exciting features that this resort presents.###ABOUT THE EXCELLENCE COLLECTIONThe Excellence Collection is a family-owned and operated resort group specializing in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in Mexico, and the Caribbean. The brand is a joint investment between Medieval Times, Zafiro Hotels, and Viva Hotels that owns and manages five-star, award-winning resort properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica under three brands that encompass the concept of ultimate all inclusive luxury: Adults only Excellence Resorts in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay; couples only all inclusive at Beloved Hotels in Cancun; and all inclusive for all ages at Finest Resorts in Cancun and Punta Cana.The Excellence Collection has received the AAA Diamond Award, Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award, and Travel + Leisure’s Best Award. The brand’s properties have been placed on several of TripAdvisor’s Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, including the Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the World and the Top Hotels in Mexico.For additional information, please visit theexcellencecollection.com.

