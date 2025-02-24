Submit Release
IowaWORKS Waterloo Office Temporarily Relocated

Due to an internet outage, the IowaWORKS Waterloo Office is temporarily relocating to a nearby location (120 Jefferson St, Waterloo, IA 50701). Office services are still available to customers at this location. Stay tuned for updates when services are restored. 

Nearby Iowans can still contact the office by visiting: http://workforce.iowa.gov/iowaworks-waterloo  

