IowaWORKS Waterloo Office Temporarily Relocated
Due to an internet outage, the IowaWORKS Waterloo Office is temporarily relocating to a nearby location (120 Jefferson St, Waterloo, IA 50701). Office services are still available to customers at this location. Stay tuned for updates when services are restored.
Nearby Iowans can still contact the office by visiting: http://workforce.iowa.gov/iowaworks-waterloo
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.