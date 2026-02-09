Work-Based Learning Webinar Series Resumes Tomorrow to Highlight Construction and Advanced Manufacturing Careers

Why open a door when you can build one! The next webinar in Iowa's work-based learning series will spotlight the programs that are building careers in construction and advanced manufacturing. The February 10, 2026, webinar will showcase student-learner programs that are focused on these high-demand industries, and feature real-world examples of how employers and school districts are working together.

February 10, 2026

Preparing Student-Learners for Construction and Advanced Manufacturing Careers

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Register for the Webinar (Zoom)

A student-learner program is a type of work-based learning experience with the potential to train 16- and 17-year-olds for careers in industries like construction and advanced manufacturing. Learn about the components that comprise a student-learner program and resources that can help you get started.

Agenda