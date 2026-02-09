Work-Based Learning Webinar Series Resumes Tomorrow to Highlight Construction and Advanced Manufacturing Careers
Why open a door when you can build one! The next webinar in Iowa's work-based learning series will spotlight the programs that are building careers in construction and advanced manufacturing. The February 10, 2026, webinar will showcase student-learner programs that are focused on these high-demand industries, and feature real-world examples of how employers and school districts are working together.
February 10, 2026
Preparing Student-Learners for Construction and Advanced Manufacturing Careers
3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Register for the Webinar (Zoom)
A student-learner program is a type of work-based learning experience with the potential to train 16- and 17-year-olds for careers in industries like construction and advanced manufacturing. Learn about the components that comprise a student-learner program and resources that can help you get started.
Agenda
Welcome and Introduction
- Kathy Leggett, Iowa Workforce Development
Brief Healthcare Labor Market Overview
- Kathy Leggett, Iowa Workforce Development
What is a Student Learner Program
- Jodie Smith, Iowa Department of Education
Heavy Metal Summer Experience Camp
- Jennifer Stanwick, Director of Learning and Development, Thompson Solutions Inc.
Advanced Manufacturing Youth Internship Pilot Program
- Kate Bowmaster, Workforce Director, Marshalltown Area Chamber of Commerce
- Justin Boliver, Marshalltown High School Principal
CTE/Student Learner/WBL Agreement Parent Permission Form Overview
- Kathy Leggett, Iowa Workforce Development
Questions and Closing
- Kathy Leggett, Iowa Workforce Development
