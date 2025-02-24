Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra to Perform at the ...

SPOKANE, WA— The Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center is thrilled to present an unforgettable evening of jazz featuring Grammy Award-winner Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra on March 5.

Delfeayo Marsalis launched his career at just 17, producing over 120 recordings and earning a Grammy Award along with multiple nominations. A celebrated trombonist, composer, and producer, he has dedicated his prolific career to music, theater, and education.

Along with the Marsalis family of musicians including his father Ellis, Delfeayo was destined to a life in music. He has toured internationally with such jazz legends as Ray Charles, Art Blakey, Max Roach, Elvin Jones and Slide Hampton, as well as leading his own groups.

In 2000, Delfeayo formed the Uptown Jazz Orchestra (UJO), an electrifying ensemble committed to preserving important jazz traditions such as riff playing, New Orleans polyphony and spontaneous arrangements. Marsalis realized that the New Orleans music community was lacking the infusion of young, homegrown talent outside of the great brass band tradition and chose to form an orchestra that could present traditional, classic, and modern jazz compositions with authenticity. UJO has grown into one of the premier large ensembles in the world, releasing three CDs to critical acclaim and touring locally, nationally and internationally.

As Ted Panken of Downbeat magazine describes, “UJO blends the dance-driven energy of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band with the sophisticated stylings of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus, John Coltrane, and Kenny Kirkland.”

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra will perform on Wednesday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Coughlin Theater, 211 E. DeSmet Ave. in Spokane. Reserved seat tickets are $42-$66 for the general public and $10 for Gonzaga University students (while supplies last), and available at https://bit.ly/MarsalisUJO or by visiting the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Box Office Monday – Friday, noon-5 p.m., or by calling 509-313-2787.