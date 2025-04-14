Deadline extended to April 24 for strategic plan web comments

Idaho Fish and Game is updating its strategic plan in 2025 and wants to hear from Idahoans who are interested in shaping future wildlife management in the state. Known as The Compass, Fish and Game’s Strategic Plan was last updated in 2015. Much has changed in Idaho since then, so it’s important for those who value wildlife to provide input on how Fish and Game can fulfill its mission in the future.

Fish and Game's mission is to “Preserve, Protect, Perpetuate and Manage all of Idaho’s wildlife.” The strategic plan is the roadmap that charts the broad strategies and tactics the department will employ to sustain Idaho’s wildlife and meet the demand for hunting, fishing and trapping.

The plan was last updated in 2015, so Director Jim Fredericks decided the plan was due for an update to ensure the strategies used will continue to fulfill our mission. Fish and Game staff also wants to have a conversation with the public to ensure our strategies meet the needs of Idahoans in 2025 and beyond.

Participants will be asked to provide input on the four priority areas identified during the initial phase of the project, which include:

Hunter, Angler, Trapper and Wildlife Viewer Satisfaction

Habitat Loss

Wildlife Disease Management

Predator Management

Participants may also provide input on other priorities they feel the department should focus its efforts.

You can comment online

Hundreds of Idaho residents attended eight in-person meetings held throughout the state in March and April. People who did not attend in person, or who have additional comments, can provide their input online about these topics and others on the Strategic Plan webpage. The deadline to comment has been extended to April 24.

Provide your input

All comments received will be used to shape the 2025 Fish and Game Strategic Plan update. Draft versions of the update will be available for review and public comment prior to being considered for approval by the Fish and Game Commission.