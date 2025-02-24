Rockabilly and 1950's Rock 'n' Roll On The Radio 24 Hours a Day 7 Days a Week

Rockin 247 Radio logo Rockin 247 Radio Info Alternative logo for Rockin 247 Radio

ROCKIN 247 RADIO plays 1950's Rock 'n' Roll, Rockabilly, Rhythm 'n' Blues and Doo Wop 24 hours a Day, 7 Days a Week, worldwide

Rockin 247 Radio. Why listen to anything else?” — Tom Ingram

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROCKIN 247 RADIO plays 1950's Rock 'n' Roll Rhythm 'n' Blues and Doo Wop 24 hours a Day, 7 Days a Week, worldwide via the internet. The DJ's come from all over the world with most coming from the USA and UK. This is not Golden Oldies radio. Rockin 247 Radio plays an the music the Golden Oldies station don't play. Music that you may never have heard but it is as good now as it has ever been.Many of the DJ's are well know on the Rock 'n' Roll and Rockabilly scene - Tom Ingram (USA & UK), Rockin Daddy-O (USA), Tojo (Scotland), Lady Luck Lexy (UK & USA), Mike James (UK), Jiving Jim Dandy (UK), Paul O'Donnell (UK), Deano (UK), Marty Ayotte (USA) to name a few. They are all fans and experts in the music and all bring their own styles of presentation.ROCKIN 247 RADIO can be heard on the website www.rockin247radio.com Via apps on Google and AppleAlexa "Alexa play rockin twenty four seven radio"Tune In (USA only)Skytune, Online Radio Box, Get Me Radio, Radio.netAnd it is part of the line up of radio stations on the NEW IVOX PLUS streaming servingNever before has there been so much great 1950's music in one place that you can here for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.