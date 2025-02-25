AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak at SCaLE 22x 2025

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that chair benny Vasquez is scheduled to present a talk during SCaLE 22x – the 22nd Annual Southern California Linux Expo, taking place March 6-9 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California.At 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, Vasquez is set to present, “Choose Your Benefactor: Common Good or Corporate Good.” The adoption of open source software is on the rise across all industries, but what “open source” means is becoming increasingly unclear. It can be hard to know for sure whether your efforts will benefit a corporation, a community, or both. In her talk, Vasquez will:- Give a crash course on open source licensing- Explore how funding influences the structure of open-source projects- Discuss various approaches to engage with projects- Provide insights into choosing the right type of project based on goals and interestsFor more information, visit:With experience managing commercial and open source communities, developers, and high-performance teams at places such as LiquidWeb, cPanel, Progress, and most recently Microsoft, Vazques showcases a successful track record across product management, and business strategy – serving as a leading voice in the world of community-driven software. To request a meeting with Vasquez, email hello@almalinux.org. For detailed information on SCaLE 22x, visit https://www.socallinuxexpo.org/scale/22x About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors, and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

