FHP arrests Texas Fugitive, known as “Garfield”, wanted for Murder, Child Sex Contact, and Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography


~ The suspect was located walking on Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley) ~

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.-

On February 20th just after 1:00 PM, a trooper patrolling Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley) located a pedestrian traveling northbound near mile marker 84 in Collier County, Florida. The pedestrian initially stated their name was “Recardo” but immediately recanted and identified himself as Angel Kelly Alejandro, 27, from Irving Texas. A routine check of his identification revealed that Mr. Alejandro, also known as “Garfield”, was a fugitive from justice and wanted for murder by the Dallas Police Department in reference to a shooting on July 4th. Additionally, he had two additional warrants for Child Sex Contact and Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography.

Mr. Alejandro was placed under arrest by the Florida Highway Patrol and transported to the Collier County Jail to await extradition to Texas.

