SWITCH CONNECT AND PCI PAL PARTNER TO ENHANCE SECURE PAYMENTS IN CONTACT CENTRES

Switch Connect, a leading global voice platform provider, has announced a strategic partnership with PCI Pal, a trusted provider of secure payment solutions.

We are excited to join forces with PCI Pal to deliver unparalleled secure payment solutions to our customers.” — Rohan Milne

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Switch Connect, a leading global voice platform provider, has announced a strategic partnership with PCI Pal, a trusted provider of secure payment solutions. This collaboration transforms the customer and agent payment experience across any communication channel over a variety of contact centre platforms.This partnership will empower Switch Connect partners and customers to offer a seamless and secure payment experience, particularly benefiting those who utilise Microsoft Teams Operator Connect, Direct Routing, Dynamics 365 Contact Centre, and Cisco Webex Contact Centre platforms. By integrating PCI Pal's cutting-edge secure payment technology with Switch Connect's robust global voice platform, businesses can ensure compliance with PCI DSS standards while enhancing customer satisfaction and trust.This strategic collaboration ensures businesses can take payments seamlessly while maintaining compliance with PCI DSS standards. Through Switch Connect’s advanced voice platform integration with PCI Pal’s security-first technology, customers and agents both benefit from a frictionless, secure, and compliant payment process.Rohan Milne, CEO of Switch Connect, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to join forces with PCI Pal to deliver unparalleled secure payment solutions to our customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative and reliable services that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Together, we will set a new standard for secure and efficient payment processing in the contact centre industry."Matt Carter, Partners and Alliances APAC at PCI Pal adds, "Partnering with Switch Connect is an impactful step forward in our mission to provide secure and frictionless payment experiences to organizations across the globe. Our combined expertise and technology will enable businesses to confidently handle payments, ensuring both security and superior experience for their customers. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will drive positive outcomes for businesses worldwide."The integration of Switch Connect’s global voice platform with PCI Pal’s secure payment solutions delivers a comprehensive, secure, and customer-focused payment experience that keeps the customer and agent in communication through the payment journey. Businesses will now have an optimized solution for payments over any business communications channel, safeguarding sensitive payment information at all times.About Switch ConnectSwitch Connect is a leading provider of global voice platforms, specialising in delivering high-quality communication solutions for businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Switch Connect offers a range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients.About PCI PalPCI Pal is a leading global provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss. Using patented technology, its mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact center.PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the world’s leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers. PCI Pal products can be used by any size organization globally, and it is proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world.For more information on this partnership and its benefits, visit www.switchconnect.com.au and www.pcipal.com

