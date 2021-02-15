Switch Connect on accelerated revenue growth path
Switch Connect, a multi-national Australian telecommunications company, is on an accelerated growth path with a revenue growth rate averaging 15% per month.
Switch Connect, a multi-national Australian telecommunications company, is on an accelerated growth path with a revenue growth rate averaging 15% per month in the past 18 months.
Rohan Milne, Switch Connect CEO said, “Overall the market is favourable to Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and even with the coronavirus pandemic cannot put a dent on its growth path.”
He sited top UCaaS verticals that continue to utilise cloud-based business communications amid the pandemic. These are the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare industry, retail, home services, public sector, and education.
Globally, the UCaas market size was valued at USD 13.8 Billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach 24.3 Billion at a Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2020 to 2026.
For this part, Nathan Pasic, Switch Connect COO attributed the growth with the company’s foresight ability. He said, “We continue to strike while the iron is hot. This is what we have been doing since the company’s conception.”
He noted that they noticed important movements in the communications industry, that they are quick to capitalise on these trends.
“These are most of the factors that we continue to look at and we are successful in making the most out of it,” Pasic continued.
Switch Connect is a leading and respected Australian solution provider for Enterprise Unified Communications and Managed Services for local businesses and internationally.
Established in 2015, since then, they continue to deliver comprehensive and effective Unified Communications, Network Solutions, Business Continuity and Managed Services across Cloud and Infrastructure.
Switch Connect services a large client base across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. We have 220 IT channel partners and have serviced recognisable names.
Pasic added, “We are focus on maintaining the lead. And we are determined on staying in the pole position with the help of intelligent business foresight and exercising flexibility as we always do.”
