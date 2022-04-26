Switch Connect Joins Exclusive Group of Microsoft Certified Operator Connect Providers in Australia and New Zealand
Leverages key technology partnership with Ribbon to accelerate solution availability
Operator Connect partners like Switch Connect are leading the way in making it easy for businesses to acquire and manage telecom services for Microsoft Team.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Switch Connect, One of Australia’s most innovative Enterprise Unified Communications and Managed Services providers, today announced that it has joined Microsoft’s Operator Connect program, making it seamless for organizations in Australia to get connected to Switch Connect’s telecom services to use Microsoft Teams as an office phone system.
The addition of Operator Connect extends Switch Connect’s extensive Microsoft Teams product portfolio, offering an organization of any size a simpler and more engaging way to add telecom services to their Microsoft Teams instances.
Organizations will now be able to select Switch Connect as their telecom provider directly from the Teams Admin Centre. Once selected, Switch Connect will provide a simple to follow digital engagement model that makes it easy for customers to get pricing, sign up for services and connect their Teams users, enabling them to make and receive calls from anywhere using the Teams desktop and mobile clients. The solution makes it easy for IT staff to instantly extend the value of their Teams deployments.
With more than 270 million daily active users, Microsoft Teams has become the collaboration platform of choice for businesses as they redefine what the modern workplace looks like and deliver hybrid working options to their staff. Switch Connect offers a portfolio of solutions that extends Teams calling services to include Voice Analytics, Compliancy Recording, Paging and digital signage integration, and native Teams Contact Centre offerings.
“We’re pleased to add Switch Connect to our roster of Operator Connect providers serving Australia and New Zealand,” said Taimoor Husain, Modern Workplace Strategy and GTM Lead, Telcos at Microsoft. “Operator Connect partners like Switch Connect are leading the way in making it easy for businesses to acquire and manage telecom services for Microsoft Team. They are helping us deliver the anywhere access that today’s hybrid workers need to stay connected and productive.”
Switch Connect is one of the region’s early adopters of Operator Connect, having worked closely with its technology partner, Ribbon to launch the solution in record time. Switch Connect is the first service provider in the world to use the new Ribbon Connect for Operator Connect solution. This innovative solution simplifies the required steps service providers need to join the Operator Connect program, reducing the cost and complexity of integration while accelerating deployment timelines from months to weeks.
“Switch Connect is a trusted, innovative partner for Ribbon and one of the first in the region to embrace Microsoft solutions. By leveraging our modern digital engagement platform, Switch Connect continues to recognize the changing nature of communications and deliver services that are designed to meet today’s IT organizations’ needs,” said Rob Inshaw, SVP Asia, Ribbon.
*About Switch Connect
Switch Connect delivers market-leading secure communication solutions that power our leading solutions providers and partners to deliver enterprise communication solutions to their customers.
We provide world-class technology from our technology and strategic partners combined with our in house developed intellectual property; our cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge.
