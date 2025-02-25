Precision Imaging Centers Adopts NewVue’s Radiologist Cockpit for Enhanced Radiologist Well-Being

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Imaging Centers is modernizing its radiology operations by deploying NewVue’s Clinical Information Screen (CIS), also known as "The Radiologist Cockpit." This investment eliminates the inefficiencies of multiple, disconnected applications—such as reporting systems, third-party AI viewers, clinical data portals, and rule-based worklists—and replaces them with a single, unified radiologist desktop integrated with NewVue’s EmpowerSuite Worklist and the practice’s PACS viewer.With this deployment, Precision Imaging Centers is moving away from outdated workflows that force radiologists to juggle multiple applications and filter through fragmented worklists. Instead, radiologists will now have everything they need—reporting, AI findings, clinical insights, and patient history—available instantly in one view, with just the Cockpit and their PACS images.“Our radiologists no longer have to waste time bouncing between different applications or sifting through rule-based worklists that require constant IT intervention yet still fail to surface the right study at the right time,” said Josh Hammond, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Imaging Centers. “With NewVue’s Radiologist Cockpit, we’re giving them a streamlined, intelligent workspace that allows them to focus entirely on patient care. This is not just about improving efficiency—it’s about creating an environment where radiologists can thrive, maintain work-life balance, and experience real job satisfaction.”The Radiologist Cockpit: A Single Workspace for RadiologistsNewVue’s Radiologist Cockpit, combined with the EmpowerSuite Worklist, creates a fully integrated system that replaces the clutter of disjointed applications with a single, cohesive interface. Key benefits include:• A Unified Radiologist Desktop – Consolidates clinical information, AI insights, and embedded third-party reporting solutions into a single, intuitive workspace.• Integrated Reporting – The Radiologist Cockpit serves as the home for modern third-party reporting systems, replacing dependency on legacy VR dictation solutions. Radiologists can generate reports directly within the cockpit, eliminating the need for external dictation or transcription systems.• AI-Powered Study Prioritization – Ensures the right study reaches the right radiologist at the right time, without reliance on inefficient, rule-based worklists.• Seamless Access to Clinical Data – Surfaces prior reports, patient history, and AI findings in real time, eliminating time-consuming searches across multiple systems.• A Focus on Radiologist Well-Being – Reduces distractions, minimizes workflow inefficiencies, and optimizes case review, allowing radiologists to focus entirely on their diagnostic work.Precision Imaging Centers: Turning Commitment into ActionPrecision Imaging Centers has long emphasized radiologist well-being through structured initiatives and committees focused on improving workload balance and efficiency. The adoption of NewVue’s Radiologist Cockpit is a direct extension of this mission, ensuring radiologists have the tools and technology they need to be efficient, effective, and professionally fulfilled.“Precision Imaging Centers understands that radiologists don’t need more technology—they need the right technology,” said Kyle Lawton, Co-Founder and CEO of NewVue. “By implementing NewVue’s Radiologist Cockpit, they are removing workflow inefficiencies, eliminating distractions, and ensuring their radiologists have everything they need in one seamless interface. This is how practices attract and retain the best radiologists—by giving them a work environment where they can focus on what truly matters: the images and the patient.”About NewVueNewVue is a leader in cloud-based radiology solutions. Its flagship platform, EmpowerSuite, enhances radiology workflows through AI-driven worklist curation, embedded reporting, and real-time clinical insights. Designed to improve radiologist efficiency and job satisfaction, NewVue empowers practices to eliminate workflow inefficiencies while delivering high-quality patient care. For more information, visit www.newvue.ai

