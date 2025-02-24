Road Work Prompts Lane Closure on State Route 8 in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on SR 8 (Signal Mountain Boulevard) in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. Tomorrow, February 25, through Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm local time, Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance crews will reduce Signal Mountain Boulevard to one lane controlled by a flagging operation between Sunset Drive and Shoal Creek Road for geotechnical drilling work in preparation for a future improvement project in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect significant delays. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

