InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Versatile Vacuum System for a Cleaner, Safer Laundry Room

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian C. of Arroyo Grande, CA is the creator of the Central Laundry Vac, an innovative wall-integrated vacuum system designed specifically to eliminate the buildup of lint from dryers, filters, and surrounding areas, creating a cleaner and safer laundry environment. The Central Laundry Vac is a powerful vacuum installed directly into the wall, near a washer and dryer. Its main purpose is to efficiently and effectively vacuum lint from the dryer, lint filter, and the surrounding floor area—helping prevent dangerous lint accumulation, which can lead to dryer fires. It completely eliminates annoying dust particles in the air when cleaning around the dryer vent.Several key features of the vacuum include:• Comprehensive Cleaning: the device features multiple vacuum head attachments, each designed to remove lint in different areas of the dryer and laundry room. With one system, users can easily vacuum lint from the dryer’s filter, vent, and surrounding floor area.• Convenient Design: the vacuum hose can be effortlessly extended from the wall-mounted unit, allowing users to reach the dryer and surrounding areas with ease. The Central Laundry Vac offers versatile functionality when cleaning lint from the dryer vent or floor.• Fire Prevention: by effectively removing lint from critical areas, the vacuum significantly reduces the risk of lint buildup that can lead to home fires, providing peace of mind for homeowners.• Air Quality Improvement: the vacuum system also helps eliminate dust particles that float through the air during dryer operation, contributing to a cleaner, healthier home environment.The Central Laundry Vac is designed with flexibility in mind. It can be wall-mounted or integrated into a standard 2x4 wall construction, depending on homeowner space and installation preferences. There are also attachments to clean in and around a dryer vent. The simple, yet powerful, vacuum system is an easy-to-use solution for homeowners looking to improve the safety and cleanliness of their laundry room. With its easy installation and high-efficiency cleaning capabilities, Central Laundry Vac is poised to become the go-to solution for maintaining a safe and clean laundry room.Brian filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Central Laundry Vac product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Central Laundry Vac can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

