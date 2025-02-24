Worship Leader and Songwriter Gretchen Keskeys Teams with Award-Winning Producer Ian Eskelin and NRT Music for New Album

Gretchen Keskeys, Let It Begin (NRT Music) Gretchen Keskeys 2025

Every song, I believe, will leave the listener uplifted and encouraged.” — Gretchen Keskeys

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspirational singer-songwriter Gretchen Keskeys has just released “Let It Begin," her fifth studio album, through a new partnership with NRT Music and Syntax Creative.Produced in Nashville by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin (Francesca Battistelli, Point of Grace, Needtobreathe), Keskeys calls the new album a “celebration of new life in Christ.”“’Let it Begin’ began with a prayer,” says Keskeys. “I write almost every day. Anything and everything God puts on my heart, healing I see and experience, writing inspired by scripture and the Holy Spirit. My files were filled with songs, some just started, some complete, some just an idea. I wanted to take my favorite, most meaningful, God glorifying words and melodies and give them the very best treatment. When I was introduced to the album’s producer, Ian Eskelin, my prayer was answered.”Keskeys wrote all of the music for the new album with Eskelin, who helped to assemble an all-star team of Nashville’s top session players to create the album.The album’s first radio single, “Christ You See,” is now headed to radio stations nationwide. Says Keskeys: "I started writing the song in 2015 but never finished it. But this past year I was inspired by the deep changes Christ has made in me and I thought again about this song I started. And the chorus, words and melody immediately came to my heart. But it wasn’t quite complete. When I teamed up with Ian Eskelin as producer and co-writer, it all just came together in the most wonderful way.”Adds Keskeys: "This song fits perfectly with my album title, ‘Let It Begin'. It is all about the new life Jesus has for us. Restoring, redeeming, renewing, changing, molding, humbling. But there is no doubt these changes often come in times of struggle. That is what the album anthem “Toughen Me Up” was born out of. God using what is hard and equipping us to be more than conquerors. Every song, I believe, will leave the listener uplifted and encouraged.”In addition to the new album, Keskeys is putting the final touches on her first book, “Finally OK: The Truth That Set Me Free.” The book is her very personal redemption and salvation story, and will feature a foreword by Gospel music legend, Babbie Mason.Over the last decade, Christian music fans have quickly embraced Keskeys as one of the most powerful female voices in the genre. She stormed onto the scene in 2016 with her debut album, "Walking in the Spirit,” and followed it up with “Pure Hope” (2017), “Words of Truth” (2019) and “Her Faith” (2022). She has appeared on Fox News Channel and has made frequent appearances on Christian television and radio programs nationwide. Keskeys shares her music and story at churches, events and women’s conferences. She says she is especially excited to share this new chapter of deep growth and victory in Christ.“The bible says the fear of man is a snare but trusting in God keeps us from stumbling,” says Keskeys. "I have truly lived that out and I see the fruits of it all. That’s why I’m excited to say: 'Let it Begin!'”About Gretchen Keskeys: Gretchen grew up in Sacramento in the home of a well-known psychiatrist and author. She was surrounded by love and music but developed a severe anxiety disorder and then depression in her youth. It took the love of Jesus and a personal relationship with him to open up a whole new life of freedom and healing. She went on to receive a Journalism degree and spent time working in news and entertainment. It was her husband Randy who encouraged Gretchen to use her musical talents at church, starting in the ensemble, then as a worship leader and eventually writing music. Gretchen is grateful God is using her gifts and it is her greatest joy to share the love of Jesus through them. For more information, visit the official website at www.gretchenkeskeys.com About NRT Music: NRT Music exists to share and grow the art, Gospel message, and ministries of a diverse group of Christian artists with a growing spirit of excellence. More information can be found at www.NRTMusic.com MUSIC VIDEOSChrist You See: https://youtu.be/DFHZB_q4HPY Toughen Me Up: https://youtu.be/rwbI-QB1wkg How Good God Is: https://youtu.be/RNl-Z1KCcg8

