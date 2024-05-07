Arrow Lab Solutions Goes Live With Quantitative Microplastic and Nanoplastic Testing in Human Blood Via Collection Kit
Arrow Lab Solutions offers worldwide at-home test kits for all. Test yourself for microplastics and nanoplastics, in your own home, with quantitative results.GRAND BLANC, MI, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Lab Solutions has entered a new stage, with a second round of research and development being completed. Plastictox, which has always provided qualitative details on the shape and size of microplastic contamination, now includes quantitative concentration as well.
Plastictox, an Arrow Lab Solutions product, has reached thousands since its launch in 2023. It is currently the only product allowing individuals to test for micro and nanoplastics (MNPs) in the bloodstream. Available in an at-home patented test kit, Plastictox has gained interest since its launch months ago. Through each batch, Arrow Lab Solutions adds more to its cumulative data set, to assist in global scientific research. This research is hugely valuable to assess the damage inflicted on the population through microplastic contamination.
Committed to further research and development, Arrow Lab Solutions has sought to add a calculated concentration to Plastictox since the product's inception. These details will help the scientific community establish a baseline for the general contamination of various populations. Furthermore, learning the concentration of various chemical compounds being discovered in the human bloodstream can assist the scientific community in determining the precise sources of contamination. This will allow the specific vectors and contributors to be known more fully.
The continuing research and development campaigns are multi-faceted. In addition to cutting edge microscopy, Arrow Lab Solutions is investigating spectrometry as well as other mechanisms by which such a goal can be achieved. By utilizing multiple forms of chemistry, Plastictox will expand in both its scope and utility. Arrow Lab Solutions has also begun investigating alternative funding and securing strategic partnerships to streamline further goals. Additionally, Arrow Lab Solutions has begun various experiments on consumer products, to provide a bigger picture on the levels of contamination in everything from cosmetics to infant formula. The future is bright in our continuing battle against plastic pollution and its detrimental effects upon the global population.
Alan Morrison
Arrow Lab Solutions
+1 810-358-6748
info@arrowlabsolutions.com