The Coffee Shops Partner with Roofing Talent America for People Make Roofing Podcast

Podcast celebrates people in the roofing industry who make it great.

We are proud to partner with Roofing Talent America to highlight the roofing industry’s success stories and help the next generation find the value and opportunities in a roofing career.” — Heidi J. Ellsworth

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoofersCoffeeShop, the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, has partnered with Roofing Talent America (formerly McCormack Partners) to launch People Make Roofing podcast, a podcast celebrating the unique and dynamic people who are part of the roofing industry. Focusing on the leaders of the industry, the podcast shares why the next generation should seriously consider roofing as a winning career that offers opportunities not often understood.“The roofing industry is the perfect place for young people coming directly out of high school and vocational schools. Roofing offers a career that is very lucrative and fulfilling,” stated RoofersCoffeeShop President Heidi J. Ellsworth. "We are proud to partner with Roofing Talent America to highlight the roofing industry’s success stories and help the next generation find the value and opportunities in a roofing career."The podcast is an easy-to-consume format following The Coffee Shops’ model of Read Listen Watch(RLW). It is shared on RoofersCoffeeShop.com and the RoofersCoffeeShop YouTube channel. It is also highlighted with excerpts and information on CEO of Roofing Talent America Luke McCormack’s LinkedIn profile allowing the industry to not only listen or watch but also engage with comments and insights.“We launched People Make Roofing in the UK in 2020. It has seen great success but now we are very happy to partner with RoofersCoffeeShop, launching it with all new episodes and a new co-host, Heidi J. Ellsworth,” said McCormack. “We know the power of these stories and how they inspire the next generation and their parents. It makes us proud to bring this podcast to the U.S.”“People Make Roofing is not just a movement; it’s a commitment to inspire, mentor and drive positive, transformative and necessary change within the roofing industry,” concluded McCormack.Read, Listen or Watch the People Make Roofing podcast here , or on any of the Coffee Shop sites under the Read Listen Watch navigation and/or on the RoofersCoffeeShop YouTube channel. Also visit Luke McCormack on LinkedIn for insights and excerpts from all the episodes.About Roofing Talent AmericaRoofing Talent America isn't a recruitment firm - we're the talent partner where A-Players hire and get hired. We combine deep industry expertise with exclusive partnerships to deliver talent solutions that drive real business growth, connecting fast growing roofing companies with top-tier talent who excel in both technical capabilities and cultural fit.About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four sites, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop and AskARoofer, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are “Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit www.thecoffeeshops.online About People Make RoofingPeople Make Roofing podcast is a global roofing initiative that recognizes the challenges facing the roofing industry, from outdated misconceptions to the growing skills gap, issues that are addressed head-on and collaboratively in this podcast. Hosted by Heidi J. Ellsworth of RoofersCoffeeShop and Luke McCormack of Roofing Talent America, the podcast celebrates the roofing industry in order to attract the next generation to roofing. The vision is simple, we want the potential recruits to see the real roofing industry, full of diverse opportunities, growth potential and opportunities to leave lasting impacts. It is filled with industry professionals that share their unfiltered stories and experiences, becoming mentors and guides for those taking their first steps in the field. The podcast is dispelling myths, redefining perceptions and building a community steeped in authenticity, innovation and progress.

