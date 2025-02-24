Armstrong directs flags at half-staff Friday in honor of state Rep. Josh Christy as funeral arrangements set

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today directed all U.S. and North Dakota flags to be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Friday, Feb. 28, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of state Rep. Josh Christy of Fargo. Christy died Tuesday, Feb. 18, at age 43.

Funeral services for Christy will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Living Waters Lutheran Church, 4451 40th Ave. S., Fargo. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Fargo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., and will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Christy was first elected to the state House of Representatives in November 2022 and was in Bismarck for the current legislative session at the time of his passing.