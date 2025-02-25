DCIM Leader Modius® Inc. Successfully Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

Craig Compiano- CEO Modius Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modius Inc., a leading innovator in data center infrastructure management solutions ( DCIM ), today announced the successful completion of its ISO/IEC 27001 certification as of February 3, 2025, covering the following scope:“The Information Security Management System (ISMS), in accordance with ISO/IEC 27001:2022, supports the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data, supplier information, and Modius’ internal data related to the development and deployment of OpenDatasoftware for mission-critical facilities environments. Excluded from scope is a single public cloud hosted instance of OpenData for a single government entity.”This certification was conducted by A-LIGN, a leading compliance assessor and ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). A-LIGN is trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to mitigate cybersecurity risks and ensure compliance with internationally recognized standards.“Achieving ISO/IEC 27001 certification is a monumental milestone for Modius Inc.,” said Craig Compiano CEO of Modius Inc. “This certification underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the data and information of our clients and partners. As we continue to innovate and provide mission-critical solutions, ensuring the highest levels of information security is essential to earning and maintaining the trust of our stakeholders. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”Importance for Modius and Clients:ISO/IEC 27001 is the gold standard for information security management systems, published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This certification demonstrates Modius’ dedication to securing customer data, supplier information, and internal systems while adhering to internationally recognized best practices.Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN, praised Modius’ achievement, saying:“Congratulations to Modius for earning ISO/IEC 27001 certification, a widely recognized signal of trust and security. It’s great to work with organizations like Modius, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report.”By meeting this rigorous standard, Modius ensures our clients that their data is secure and properly managed, further solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the DCIM and mission-critical infrastructure management space.About ModiusModius Inc. is a world-leading end-to-end solution provider for managing the availability, capacity, and efficiency of critical facilities, including data centers, smart buildings, telecommunications environments, and IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystems.OpenData, our flagship offering, provides a comprehensive suite of tools for managing mission-critical infrastructure, from device integration to advanced analytics and real-time dashboards. Headquartered in San Francisco,Modius is proud to be a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) Certified company

