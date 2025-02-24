Rhythms of Healing to Launch Groundbreaking Counselor Certification Program During Black History Month

The Future of Culture Connection Rhythms of Healing is dedicated to leveraging the transformative energy of Hip-Hop to foster healing and empowerment

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhythms of Healing proudly announces the launch of its innovative Counselor Certification Program, an accredited continuing education initiative designed to reshape the landscape of culturally competent mental health practices. The program, officially debuting this month during Black History Month, aims to address the critical shortage of Black representation in the mental health field while creating new pathways for cultural connection and healing.According to the American Psychological Association (APA), only about 4% of psychologists in the U.S. identify as Black or African American, despite Black Americans comprising approximately 13.6% of the population. This underrepresentation compounds a dire need for culturally relevant mental health interventions that resonate with underserved communities.At the heart of this groundbreaking initiative is Rhythms of Healing’s commitment to honoring and reclaiming the legacy of Hip-Hop. Using all the foundational elements of Hip-Hop culture as a powerful tool for self-help and personal development. Drawing from the resilience and creativity that birthed Hip-Hop in urban communities, the certification program integrates elements of music, art, DJing, b-boying, and MCing into clinical wellness practices. By combining Eastern modalities of meditation, sound baths and other mindfulness practices with current Western clinical practices this creates a program that heals while also teaching new, coping tools and techniques.Rhythms of Healing has curated a dynamic Board of Directors to help promote, advocate and act as advisors from the clinical, educational and entertainment community. One of the esteemed Board Members is Jodie Blum , the Founder/CEO of The Co-llective Social Impact Agency, her clientele includes luminaries like Grammy winner Ne-Yo, Imagine Dragons, Roc Nation, Porsche, Sonos, and a host of additional revered brands and foundations. For Jodie, mental health awareness isn't a trend; it's a mission. She forged alliances with the Mental Health Coalition and Mental Health Storytelling Coalition and provided a trusted voice in mental health advocacy. Jodie exclaims, "Being on the Advisory Board for Rhythms of Healing is an incredible honor. I've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of music—especially hip-hop—when paired with therapy. This work resonates at the core of healing, and I’m grateful to be part of a mission that empowers individuals to connect, grow, and thrive through rhythm and reflection."“Hip-Hop has been a vital tool in helping Black and Brown youth survive and thrive. It holds immense potential for healing within counseling practices,” said Dr. James Norris (Dr. J) the founder of Rhythms of Healing. “By harmonizing clinical methods with the transformative energy of Hip-Hop culture, we can foster deeper connections and more meaningful healing experiences.”Dana Mason, co-founder of Rhythms of Healing and Holistic Practitioner adds, “Our vision is to build a world where individuals can freely express their truths, heal from trauma, and achieve mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being through culturally relevant methods.”A Program Rooted in Research and ResilienceThe ROH Counselor Certification Program is geared towards people from all cultures and ethnicities built on evidence-based practices, supported by studies highlighting the positive impact of Hip-Hop in therapeutic settings. Research has shown:Participation in Hip-Hop dance programs helps individuals step out of their comfort zones, increase self-confidence, and process difficult topics with peers. (Journal of Creativity in Mental Health)The co-creation of Hip-Hop studios fosters inclusivity, comfort, and belonging, while promoting self-development and peer support.Integrating Hip-Hop and spoken word therapy into school counseling improves coping skills, emotional self-awareness, and self-image. By emphasizing cultural competence and connection, the ROH Certification Program is a timely contribution to advancing equity and representation in mental health care.Program HighlightsAccredited Continuing Education: Designed for mental health professionals across all ethnic and cultural backgrounds.Focus on Hip-Hop Pedagogy: Incorporating elements of Hip-Hop culture into counseling practices to foster resilience and self-development.Rhythms of Healing transforms mental health care through the power of culture and creativity. For more information about the Counselor Certification Program, visit Rhythms of Healing or contact us at 323-825-1102 or Info@RhythmsofHealing.us

