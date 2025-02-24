Submit Release
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys Opens Metairie Office to Better Serve the Greater New Orleans Area

The firm’s office on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie ensures local clients have easier access to experienced personal injury attorneys.

This move ensures we can better support those who need us most, offering compassionate care and strong advocacy right in their neighborhood.”
— Gordon McKernan
NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has opened a new office in Metairie, reinforcing its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality legal services across Louisiana.

The firm, which has served clients in the Greater New Orleans area for decades, has prioritized establishing a physical presence in the region. This new location will allow the firm to better serve local clients with the trusted legal advocacy that has earned it a strong reputation throughout the state.

“We’ve been honored to help clients in the Greater New Orleans area for years, but opening a local office is a big step forward in our ability to better serve the community,” said Gordon McKernan. “This move ensures we can better support those who need us most, offering compassionate care and strong advocacy right in their neighborhood.”

With 14 offices across Louisiana, including locations in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary, the firm is known for delivering results for individuals and families during difficult times. The new Metairie office continues this commitment to making high-quality legal services readily available.

The firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including car and truck accidents, wrongful death, and workplace injuries. Known for its client-focused approach, the firm’s expansion ensures the same personalized service and proven results that have made McKernan a trusted name in personal injury law.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Suite 15, Metairie, LA 70006, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (504) 800-8888 or visit getgordon.com for more information.

