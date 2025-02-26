Aquaa Mermaid Releases New Pop Single 'You're OK' to Champion Mental Health Awareness

Aquaa Mermaid - "You're OK" - Music Video Still Aquaa - "You're OK" - Cover Art Aquaa - "You're OK" - Music Video Still

"You're OK" is a motivational and inspiring pop/rock anthem, now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all digital stores.

"You're OK" represents a meaningful contribution to the conversation about mental health. Aquaa's commitment to advocacy through her music inspires and uplifts her audience.” — DNT Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquaa (AKA Aquaa Mermaid ), the trailblazing Pop/Rock singer-songwriter and mental health advocate from the Washington DC, DMV area, released her highly anticipated new single, " You're OK ," today, February 26. This empowering power anthem, written by Cynthia Anderson (Aquaa) and produced by Marcus "MK BEATZ" King, marks a significant milestone as Aquaa's debut release of 2025 with label partners Magnum Music and DNT Entertainment, and distributed under The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment."You're OK" emerges as a beacon of hope and resilience, directly addressing mental health and self-esteem struggles. Drawing from her personal experiences with body dysmorphia and the challenges of navigating tough days, Aquaa delivers a poignant message: it's OK to not always feel OK, but it's essential to keep pushing forward and not give up. The track offers a heartfelt reminder that you are still OK, even in moments of doubt."No matter what life throws at you and what challenges you face, you can rise each day and keep pushing forward. In the end, everything will be OK, regardless of what others may say." - AquaaWith a sound inspired by pop icons like Paramore, Pink, and Lady Gaga, "You're OK" blends energetic pop with a rock edge, making it a standout addition to Aquaa's discography. This release resonates particularly with the emo and alternative communities, who will find solace and solidarity in its lyrics.An official music video accompanies the single, amplifying the song's powerful message through compelling imagery and storytelling. Fans can expect a visual experience that complements the emotional depth of the track, further cementing Aquaa's reputation as a dynamic and innovative artist.The release of "You're OK" represents a meaningful contribution to the conversation about mental health. Aquaa's commitment to advocacy through her music inspires and uplifts her audience.Song Details:Artist: AquaaSong: "You're OK"Listen Now: https://ffm.to/aquaamermaid_youreok Watch Now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryBpBZtOy7g?sub_confirmation=1 Release Date: 2.26.25Label(s): Magnum Music // DNT EntertainmentPublisher: DNT Entertainment Publishing (BMI)Distributor: The OrchardAudio ISRC: QM4TX2518492Audio UPC: 199066789490Video ISRC: QM4TX2572589Video UPC: 199066910894More About Aquaa:Aquaa Mermaid is a bold, unpredictable, inspiring Pop/Rock singer-songwriter, rapper, and mental health awareness advocate from the Washington DC, DMV area. Despite a challenging upbringing amidst 14 siblings, her journey mirrors resilience, elevating her to dominate the local trap scene and launch three singles and two albums under Magnum Music LLC from 2021 to 2023. Tracks like "Aquawithachoppa," "My Body," and "What Do U Know" laid the foundation for her acclaimed 2022 self-titled album "Aquaa" and the subsequent 2023 release, "H2O." With an eclectic blend of influences spanning Paramore, Janet Jackson, Doja Cat, Niki Minaj, Linkin Park, and Missy Elliot, Aquaa carves an authentic sound that captivates a diverse audience. Her signature fish scale tattoo embodies her vibrant essence, complementing her name's reflection of water—a perfect analogy for her versatile and perpetually evolving artistry.Follow Aquaa Mermaid:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/@aquaamermaid_ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0XDQR7qLSDXocvLntxGCOh?si=ubOmnxGkSFSGRNdNyI22iw TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aquaamermaid YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@aquaamermaid Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AquaaMermaid/ For press inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact danithompson@dntagency.com.For other biz inquires, please contact Aquaa's Management:Barry Darden - Manager, CEO of Magnum Music

Aquaa Mermaid "You're OK" (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.