Stratus Team Acquires ESI, Expanding Water Resources Expertise

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Team, LLC (“Stratus” or the “Company”), an integrated engineering, architecture, and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Engineering Strategies, Inc. (ESI), a Marietta, Georgia-based firm specializing in water and wastewater engineering services. This strategic acquisition strengthens Stratus' capabilities in municipal and industrial water resources design and enhances its market presence in the southeastern United States.Founded in 2001, ESI has built a reputation for providing high-quality engineering solutions to municipal and industrial clients across the Atlanta metropolitan area and surrounding regions. ESI has numerous long-term relationships and contracts with local agencies, and focuses on projects involving infrastructure systems including water supply, water treatment, water distribution, wastewater conveyance and wastewater treatment."ESI has been a trusted partner for many years, and we are excited to formalize our collaboration through this acquisition," said Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus. "We believe this move strengthens our leadership in the water resources market, positioning us to enhance our service with the growing demand for sustainable water solutions across municipal and industrial sectors. ESI's deep expertise and established presence are an excellent fit for Stratus, and we look forward to leveraging these strengths to deliver continued excellence to clients.”"We are excited to join the Stratus Team and look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring," said John Fleck, President of ESI. "This is a natural progression for us as we continue to grow and deliver high-quality water resources engineering services. By joining forces with Stratus, we can expand our reach and impact while providing sustainable engineering solutions that address the complex challenges of water management.”"We are confident that ESI’s engineering expertise and established presence in the Southeast are a strong strategic fit for Stratus and introduces our clients to ESI's specialized knowledge in water resources,” said Mike Burke, Chairman of Stratus' Board of Directors and former Chairman and CEO of AECOM. “This partnership is another example of our growth strategy as we focus on becoming a pre-eminent, integrated engineering, architecture, and consulting firm through both M&A and organic initiatives.”Stratus is a portfolio company of Brightstar Capital Partners and consistently ranks as a Top 500 Design firm in the Engineering News-Record. The platform provides a full range of services for the full project lifecycle, from planning and feasibility studies to construction oversight, serving both public and private sector clients.About Stratus TeamStratus is an integrated, multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting firm. Formed through the alliance of established firms, Stratus offers a deep bench of industry experts and a collaborative approach to deliver innovative solutions throughout the entire project lifecycle. While Stratus’ focus extends beyond the Southeast U.S., the firm maintains a strategic commitment to serving the high-growth economies of this region. Dedicated to building vibrant communities and fostering the professional growth of its team, Stratus ensures the highest quality service for its public and private sector clients. For more information, please visit www.stratusteam.com About Engineering Strategies, Inc. (ESI)Engineering Strategies, Inc. (ESI), a Stratus Team company, is a Marietta, Georgia-based engineering firm specializing in water and wastewater services. With extensive experience in municipal and industrial water resources design, ESI has built long-lasting relationships with clients and agencies across the southeastern United States, providing high-quality solutions for water management and infrastructure challenges.

