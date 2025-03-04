Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation Celebrates Women’s History Month 2025: 'Moving Forward Together'

The Foundation will fund a number of initiatives in celebration of Women’s History

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This March, the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation (WRF) proudly joins the nation in celebrating Women’s History Month, honoring the countless contributions of women in shaping a more equitable and just society. This year’s theme, Moving Forward Together, celebrates the power of collaboration and community as we work toward meaningful change.

As we reflect on the progress made and the work that lies ahead, WRF remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering women, uplifting their leadership, and amplifying opportunities that enable women to thrive. Inspired by Winthrop Rockefeller’s legacy of inclusion and innovation, the Foundation continues to invest in women-led initiatives that strengthen Arkansas’s communities.

“Winthrop Rockefeller believed in the transformative power of women’s leadership,” said Dr. Sherece West-Scantlebury, Chief Executive Officer of WRF. “As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we honor his legacy by highlighting the strengths, aspirations, and contributions of women across Arkansas. We are committed to ensuring that their voices and talents are at the center of solutions for a brighter future.”

By building a network of care and connection, WRF is helping to shape an Arkansas where women’s leadership is celebrated and supported as essential to our collective progress. This year’s observance takes on added urgency as charitable nonprofit organizations face new challenges stemming from the January 22, 2025 Executive Orders issued by President Trump. These changes, which are likely to reduce funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, could have profound implications for women-focused programs and the communities they serve.

“At a time when systemic inequities persist, these policy shifts present a stark reminder of the need to protect and expand support for DEI efforts,” said West-Scantlebury. “WRF is committed to standing alongside women leaders and ensuring that their critical work continues to receive the resources and recognition it deserves.”

Despite these challenges, WRF sees an opportunity to double down on its mission, advancing women’s leadership and empowering communities to thrive. This work is grounded in the belief that every woman’s potential is a vital asset to the future of Arkansas.

Throughout March, WRF will host and collaborate with our partners on initiatives that celebrate women’s leadership and inspire collective action. As we move forward together through continued engagement with policymakers and leaders to protect funding and support for programs that uplift women and advance diversity and inclusion, we are building a future where equity and opportunity are accessible to all.

WRF invites partners, allies, and communities across Arkansas to join us in celebrating Women’s History Month. For more information on WRF’s Women’s History Month initiatives, visit https://wrfoundation.org/.



About the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation

The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation relentlessly pursues equity for all Arkansans by investing in community-led solutions and advancing systemic change. Inspired by Governor Winthrop Rockefeller’s visionary leadership, WRF remains dedicated to building a future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.