Palmetto Moon Opening Its Doors on March 8 at Hanes Mall

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is thrilled to welcome the Winston-Salem community to its newest location at Hanes Mall with a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Palmetto Moon, which will be located on the first floor between JC Penney and Belk, is known for its Southern charm and thoughtfully curated collections. The new store promises to be a one-stop-shop for fashion, gifts, collegiate gear, home décor, and more.The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature giveaways, special promotions, and fun activities for the entire family throughout the day. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to Palmetto Moon, this event is the perfect opportunity to explore the brand and join in the excitement.“The time has arrived, we are very excited to welcome you to our newest Palmetto Moon here in the fabulous community of Winston Salem, North Carolina,” said Palmetto Moon Chief Executive Officer, John Thomas. “We would like to invite you in to experience a unique, local shopping experience. We look forward to seeing you on March 8.”Grand Opening Day Highlights - Here’s what to look forward to at Palmetto Moon’s Grand Opening:- YETI Giveaway: The first 200 shoppers spending $50 or more will receive a custom 20 oz. YETI Tumbler (while supplies last).- Spin-to-Win Prizes: Prizes awarded every 30 minutes, with hourly grand prizes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a YETI Tundra Haul.- Simply Southern Party: From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy sweet treats, giveaways, and more.- Palmetto Perks Giveaway: New members who sign up for the Palmetto Perks Loyalty Program during the weekend will be eligible to win 1,000 Perks Points ($75 reward), with two winners contacted on Monday, March 10.Your Favorite Southern BrandsPalmetto Moon is proud to feature a large selection of top brands that embody the Southern lifestyle, including Local Boy and Local Girl, YETI, Simply Southern, Stanley, Free People Movement, Old Row, and Chubbies. Each brand has been thoughtfully chosen to provide customers with quality products that reflect style, comfort, and Southern charm. Shoppers will also find exclusive Palmetto Moon merchandise, 2-for-$30 tees, and custom collegiate gear for local favorites like Wake Forest University, UNC, and NC State.Visit Us at Hanes MallConveniently located on the lower level between JCPenney and Belk, Palmetto Moon at Hanes Mall will be open seven days a week to serve the community.Mark the calendar for March 8th, and be sure to join Palmetto Moon for an unforgettable day of shopping, prizes, and Southern hospitality.For more information about the Grand Opening Celebration, visit the official Facebook Event Page: Grand Opening Event Page We can’t wait to celebrate with you, Winston-Salem.

