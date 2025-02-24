Complete Discovery Source and Relativity Launch “5 in 5” Video Series for Legal Data Professionals

Complete Discovery Source and Relativity launch 5 in 5, a fast-paced eDiscovery video series.

CDS & Relativity launch 5 in 5, a fast-paced series delivering AI insights for eDiscovery, breaking down key topics in just five minutes.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Discovery Source (CDS), a leader in eDiscovery services, today announced that they are partnering with Relativity, a global legal technology company, to introduce a new educational video series, 5 in 5. This innovative series is designed to deliver fast, actionable insights to legal teams, eDiscovery professionals, and technology enthusiasts on the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the legal sector.

Throughout the series, experts from CDS and Relativity tackle five key eDiscovery-related questions in five minutes, breaking down complex workflows and AI-powered tools into easy-to-understand solutions. As part of CDS’ ongoing commitment to equipping legal teams with the most efficient, reliable tools, 5 in 5 serves as a valuable guide to building confidence in AI for eDiscovery workflows.

“At CDS, we’ve always been committed to leveraging the latest technologies to enhance our clients’ eDiscovery processes,” said Vinnie Budhram, COO at CDS. “In collaboration with Relativity, 5 in 5 offers a quick and insightful way to help our audience better understand the growing role of AI in eDiscovery, and how it can streamline review processes and boost productivity.”

“Relativity is proud to collaborate with CDS on 5 in 5 to help simplify the complexity of AI in eDiscovery for legal professionals,” said Elise Tropiano, Senior Director of Product at Relativity. “We’re excited to showcase how AI technology can improve efficiency, accuracy and confidence in eDiscovery workflows, ultimately empowering users to do more with less.”

In each episode of 5 in 5, thought leaders from CDS and Relativity will explore a different aspect of AI in eDiscovery, from best practices to security considerations. The experts discuss the ongoing transformation of first-pass document and privilege review with the use of tools like Relativity aiR for Review and Relativity aiR for Privilege and how Relativity aiR for Case Strategy enables legal teams to move seamlessly from document review to strategizing.

The first five-minute episode, hosted by CDS’s Michael Milicevic and Relativity’s Elise Tropiano, is now available here. Future episodes will be released throughout the year, addressing the evolving role of AI in the legal industry.

About Complete Discovery Source (CDS)

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a premier, full-service eDiscovery provider with over two decades of experience helping corporations, law firms, and government agencies worldwide navigate complex legal and compliance challenges. Powered by real people, CDS combines industry-leading technology with expert consulting and project management to deliver efficient, cost-effective solutions tailored to litigation and investigations. With expertise in data migration, forensics, and managed review, CDS ensures seamless support at every stage of the eDiscovery process. Proprietary tools like Convert and Vision, along with premium Advisory and FedRAMP-Authorized Cloud Services, enable CDS to deliver real results that matter, no matter the size or scope of your case.

Headquartered in NYC, CDS has been a trusted Relativity Premier Partner for nearly two decades, founded on a client-first approach. As a RelativityOne Gold Advisory, Developer, and Provider Partner, CDS leverages Relativity’s innovative platform to deliver scalable solutions tailored to your needs. Discover more at cdslegal.com or email getstarted@cdslegal.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

