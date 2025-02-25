Neola Strengthens Leadership Team to Advance Mission-Driven Growth in Education Policy

Neola is reinforcing its core objectives of enhancing policy development, strengthening partnerships, and improving operational excellence

Our leadership team is dedicated to ensuring that schools have the policies and frameworks necessary to adapt to emerging challenges while upholding excellence in education.” — Amanda J. Clapp, Esq. | Neola President

STOW, OH, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neola , a premier provider of education policy services, is pleased to announce key leadership promotions and additions as the company enters 2025. These changes reaffirm Neola’s unwavering commitment to comprehensive policy solutions that help schools set direction in an ever-changing educational landscape.Amanda Clapp, Neola’s President, emphasized the importance of strong leadership in helping schools navigate policy changes:"As the education environment evolves, strong policy development is more critical than ever. At Neola, we remain committed to equipping school districts with the resources and guidance needed to navigate state and federal regulatory changes and foster student success. Our leadership team is dedicated to ensuring that schools have the policies and frameworks necessary to adapt to emerging challenges while upholding excellence in education."As part of the leadership updates, Neola is reinforcing its core objectives of enhancing policy development, strengthening partnerships, and improving operational excellence to better serve schools:* Christen Clegg joins Neola as Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships. With two decades of experience in the public sector, she will strengthen Neola’s strategic alliances, ensuring that Neola policy services remain the industry gold standard.* Scott Westhoven has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. In this role, he will continue to oversee Neola’s technological advancements, policy production, and operational efficiencies to streamline service delivery for our clients.* Cynthia Zagar, a cornerstone of Neola’s finance team, will assume an expanded leadership role as Director of Finance, reinforcing the company’s commitment to financial integrity.In addition to strengthening its leadership team, Neola is broadening its network of strategic partners to extend its national reach while showcasing service providers who supplement policy implementation. These efforts reflect Neola's ongoing innovation and continuous adaptation to meet the needs of educators and administrators.As schools grapple with evolving state and federal mandates, Neola’s leadership team is dedicated to providing the guidance necessary to address these challenges. These strategic updates underscore Neola’s commitment to helping districts navigate the complexities of policy development and implementation while providing direction to enhance the school environment.About Neola:Neola is a leading provider of education policy services, partnering with schools to develop and implement comprehensive, up-to-date policies that align with state and federal regulations. With over 40 years of experience, Neola delivers customized policy solutions, leveraging expert guidance to support educational excellence. By fostering strong partnerships, Neola empowers school leaders to navigate legal changes effectively, enabling schools to remain compliant, adaptable, and focused on student success. Learn more at www.neola.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.