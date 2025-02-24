Zeidler Group Welcomes Alken Fund and AFFM S.A. as New Client for Its AI-Powered Marketing Material Review Tool

Zeidler Group Arne Zeidler

Zeidler is proud to announce its partnership with Alken Funds & AFFM S.A., a Luxembourg-based ManCo & AIFM managing UCITS & AIFs across multiple jurisdictions.

We are thrilled to welcome Alken Funds and AFFM S.A. as adopters of our MMR-Tool. Their decision underscores the growing demand for AI-powered compliance automation in the asset management industry.” — Arne Zeidler

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeidler Group , a global leader in technology-driven legal and compliance solutions, proudly announces that Alken Funds and AFFM S.A. (AFFM) have adopted its Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool) to enhance compliance oversight and streamline regulatory processes.As a well-established Luxembourg-based Management Company (ManCo) and Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM), AFFM S.A. manages UCITS and AIFs with distribution across multiple jurisdictions. Given the evolving regulatory landscape, ensuring compliance in marketing materials—such as fund fact sheets, brochures, and investor presentations—is critical.To stay ahead of regulatory challenges, Alken Fund and AFFM S.A. have chosen Zeidler’s MMR-Tool, an AI-powered, lawyer-trained compliance and LegalTech solution that automates the review of investment fund marketing materials. The tool ensures precise jurisdictional alignment, significantly reduces manual review time, and mitigates regulatory risks while enabling multi-language processing for global distribution networks.Harnessing AI for Compliance EfficiencyDeveloped by Zeidler Group’s specialist investment fund lawyers—with extensive experience as in-house counsel at leading firms—and its cutting-edge innovation lab and software engineering teams, the MMR-Tool integrates Large Language Model (LLM) technology with legal expertise to:Automate compliance checks, drastically reducing manual review times.Ensure consistency across fund prospectuses, summary prospectuses, and PRIIPs KIDs.Enhance regulatory accuracy, minimizing compliance risks.Interpret complex content, including charts, graphs, and nuanced legal texts.With proper training, the accuracy of an AI-based review system like the MMR-Tool often surpasses human lawyer reviews. A testament to this is that the tool detects clear errors in almost all publicly available marketing materials, many of which have already undergone human legal review.Why AI Outperforms Traditional Compliance ReviewsConsistency in Review: Human reviewers can be prone to fatigue, cognitive biases, and distractions, leading to inconsistencies. LLMs apply uniform standards across all documents without external influences.Handling Volume and Speed: AI can process and analyze vast volumes of documents at speeds unattainable by humans, identifying errors and anomalies that may otherwise be overlooked.Adherence to Regulatory Standards: LLMs are trained on extensive regulatory guidelines (SEC, FCA, ESMA, etc.), ensuring comprehensive compliance checks that leave no regulatory nuances overlooked.Multi-Language Review with Native-Level Precision: Investment fund marketing materials require accurate translations for different jurisdictions. The MMR-Tool reviews documents in multiple languages with native-level accuracy, ensuring compliance across various linguistic and regulatory environments.The asset management industry is moving towards near-full automation in marketing material reviews. According to our predictions, compliance processes will likely be 80–100% automated within the next 12–24 months, allowing legal teams to focus on spot-checks and oversight, significantly reducing review time.”Arne Zeidler, CEO & Founder of Zeidler Group, stated:“We are thrilled to welcome Alken Funds and AFFM S.A. as adopters of our MMR-Tool. Their decision underscores the growing demand for AI-powered compliance automation in the asset management industry. By leveraging LegalTech, AFFM S.A. is setting a new standard for efficiency, accuracy, and regulatory excellence in marketing material reviews.”Philipp Gregor, Managing Director at AFFM S.A., added:“The accelerating pace of compliance reviews requires innovative solutions. Partnering with Zeidler Group enables us to conduct marketing material reviews with greater accuracy and efficiency, ensuring that we stay ahead of regulatory demands.”Experience the Future of Fund ComplianceDiscover how Zeidler’s MMR-Tool can transform your marketing material reviews. Book a personal demo today to see the technology in action.About AFFM / Alken FundFounded to support Alken Fund, AFFM collaborates with Alken Asset Management Ltd., alongside leading audit, consulting, and legal firms. Its clients include major European financial institutions, with distribution across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.With approximately EUR 730 million in AUM, AFFM serves as the Management Company for Alken Fund and manages two AIFs:Alken Capital Fund (FCP) – A specialized investment fund under the 2007 Law.Alken Quant Alpha (FCP-FIAR) – A reserved alternative investment fund under the 2016 Law.About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance provider offering scalable services to the asset management industry. Zeidler Group fosters collaborative, strategic partnerships by delivering innovative digital solutions, bespoke legal advice, and regulatory guidance. The firm serves 250+ clients with aggregate assets under management exceeding USD 1.5 trillion, including some of the largest and most respected names in the industry, as well as boutique operators.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.