Zeidler Group Announces Strategic Partnership with CACEIS via Connect Store

Zeidler Group

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeidler Group proudly announces a new strategic partnership with CACEIS Connect Store, a digital marketplace offering curated fintech and regtech solutions for the asset management industry. Through this collaboration, CACEIS clients now have direct access to three of Zeidler Group’s flagship digital legal and regulatory services: the Global Knowledge Hub, the Marketing Material Review (MMR) Tool, and Zeidler Due Diligence (ZDD).This initiative reflects Zeidler Group’s commitment to empowering asset managers with scalable, technology-enabled legal solutions that address the operational and regulatory challenges of cross-border fund distribution.The collaboration allows CACEIS clients to access Zeidler Group’s technology suite within an integrated digital ecosystem, enhancing operational efficiency and compliance excellence.An Integrated Suite for Cross-Border Distribution ExcellenceGlobal Knowledge Hub (GKH) – Zeidler’s premier regulatory intelligence platform provides comprehensive legal guidance and practical commentary across 80+ jurisdictions. Developed and continuously updated by Zeidler’s global team of investment fund lawyers and cross-border regulatory specialists, the platform supports compliance teams and legal professionals in navigating the complexities of global regulation affecting UCITS and AIFs.Marketing Material Review (MMR-Tool) – Leveraging intelligent automation, the MMR-Tool streamlines the review of fund documentation to ensure alignment with global regulations, including ESMA guidelines and SEC Marketing Rule, with continuous updates. The tool integrates seamlessly with client workflows, significantly reducing manual workload and turnaround times.Zeidler Due Diligence (ZDD) – A future-proofed compliance platform designed to simplify and standardize the due diligence process for fund distributors and asset managers. ZDD automates DDQ completion, facilitates secure document exchange, and maintains audit-ready records – delivering a transparent, centralised due diligence framework.Streamlined Access and Ongoing InnovationClients accessing these services via the CACEIS Connect Marketplace benefit from single sign-on (SSO) functionality, seamless integration into their compliance operations, and ongoing support from Zeidler’s specialist legal and regulatory teams. Users can monitor document workflows, track progress, and collaborate with legal experts through secure online interfaces.“Our mission is to deliver world-class legal services through the intelligent application of AI and legal technology,” said Arne Zeidler, CEO and Founder of Zeidler Group. “By offering our LegalTech and RegTech solutions through the Connect Marketplace, we are removing friction for asset managers seeking practical, actionable, and automated legal support for their legal and regulatory requirements.”Sabine Iacono, Group Head of Digital, CACEIS, remarked: “Our goal is to connect clients with best-in-class solutions that simplify regulatory processes. Through this partnership with Zeidler Group, our clients can now access practical legal tools that streamline compliance and add real operational value.”This latest expansion of partnerships reflects Zeidler Group’s ongoing investment in client-focused innovation, offering a modular, tech-forward suite tailored to the evolving needs of asset managers and global fund distributors.About CACEIS:CACEIS is an asset servicing banking group specialising in added-value financial services for all asset classes. With a solid IT infrastructure, we provide execution, clearing, custody, depositary and asset valuation in markets worldwide to assist institutional investors, global custodians, asset management companies, pension funds, private equity funds, banks, brokers and corporate clients. As a specialist in operational process outsourcing, CACEIS creates an environment that ensures its clients can focus on their core business.About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance services provider, dedicated to revolutionising legal, regulatory, compliance, and reporting services for the asset management industry. Through collaborative and strategic partnerships, Zeidler Group delivers innovative digital solutions alongside bespoke, research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. Our diverse portfolio of asset management clients includes some of the most esteemed firms in the industry.

