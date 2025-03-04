6 Monks (6M) Adopts Zeidler’s Swiss Representative Service

6 Monks & Zeidler Group Zeidler Group

Zeidler’s Swiss Representative solution ensures an efficient and compliant fund distribution experience in Switzerland.

WINTERTHUR, SWITZERLAND, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeidler Group and 6 Monks (6M) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership, with 6 M selecting Zeidler’s Swiss Representative Service to support the launch of the distribution of its first Luxembourg Reserved Alternative Investment Fund, in Switzerland.Zeidler’s dedicated Swiss Representative team in Winterthur will work closely with 6M’s in-house team to manage all regulatory and administrative aspects. This includes ensuring full compliance with the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act (CISA) and maintaining adherence to ongoing regulatory obligations.6M is a pioneering Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM), empowering clients to launch and expand investment funds within the Private Equity and Web3 ecosystems. As Luxembourg’s first authorized AIFM offering services for crypto funds, 6M is committed to delivering secure, end-to-end solutions through a fully Luxembourg-based operational framework. The firm is now leveraging Swiss fund distribution capabilities to enhance its cross-border investment capabilities.Executive CommentsQuentin Werlé, Head of Portfolio Management and Marketing at 6 Monks, commented:"Our collaboration with Zeidler—an established leader in global legal and regulatory services—underscores our commitment to delivering significant value to investors. Zeidler’s expertise in regulatory compliance and operational excellence will be instrumental in supporting our growth and ensuring smooth fundraising process for the Swiss investors of our funds under management. Zeidler’s approach aligns seamlessly with our culture of innovation and client-centric solutions. We firmly believe this partnership will accelerate our ability to launch and scale investment funds in Private Equity and Web3 ecosystems providing our clients with best-in-class regulatory framework."Josef El Semari, Director of Zeidler Group, added:"In today’s dynamic financial landscape, ensuring seamless market access and regulatory compliance is essential. Our partnership with 6 Monks reflects Zeidler’s commitment to providing innovative, technology-driven solutions that enable investment managers to expand their global reach with confidence. Our Swiss Representative Service is designed to empower firms like 6 Monks by streamlining fund distribution while maintaining full regulatory compliance. We are delighted to support 6 Monks in their expansion into Switzerland and look forward to driving positive outcomes together."About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance services provider, dedicated to revolutionising legal, regulatory, compliance, and reporting services for the asset management industry. Through collaborative and strategic partnerships, Zeidler Group delivers innovative digital solutions alongside bespoke, research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. Our diverse portfolio of asset management clients includes some of the most esteemed firms in the industry.About 6 Monks6 Monks (6M) is an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) specializing in Private Equity and Web3 investments. As Luxembourg’s first authorized AIFM for crypto funds, 6M provides secure, scalable, and fully Luxembourg-based fund solutions. The firm is dedicated to helping asset managers launch and expand their investment strategies across multiple jurisdictions.

