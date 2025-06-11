Zeidler Group Expands AI-Powered Marketing Review Tool with Singapore Regulatory Coverage

Zeidler Group Arne Zeidler

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeidler Group , a pioneering legal and compliance firm serving the global investment funds industry, is proud to announce the latest expansion of its flagship LegalTech solution, the Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool). This enhancement introduces full regulatory coverage for Singapore, further solidifying the tool’s global reach.With this latest update, the MMR-Tool now supports reviews for marketing in Singapore under two key classifications:Recognised Schemes; andRestricted Schemes.In addition, MMR-Tool’s review of Singapore marketing rules covers the Securities and Futures Act 2001 and the Securities and Futures (Offers of Investments) (Collective Investment Schemes) Regulations 2005, where applicable, ensuring comprehensive compliance for fund managers marketing to Singapore-based investors.Built by a global team of experienced investment fund lawyers wit years of in-house experience at top tier firms and powered by advanced Large Language Model (LLM) technology, the MMR-Tool delivers lawyer-grade compliance analysis in minutes. It enables fund managers to confidently assess their marketing materials against jurisdiction-specific regulations—quickly, accurately, and at scale.Serena Goldberg, EVP of Product & Services at Zeidler Group commented:“Adding Singapore coverage is a significant milestone in our mission to set the benchmark for automated compliance reviews in the investment funds sector. Our legal team continuously trains the MMR-Tool to ensure it remains the industry’s gold standard, helping fund managers meet regulatory expectations with confidence and clarity.”Arne Zeidler, CEO & Founder of Zeidler Group added:“The MMR-Tool offers asset managers a fast, reliable way to navigate complex global marketing rules, empowering their distribution teams without delay. Leveraging AI allows us to create scalable, efficient solutions in areas that have long relied on manual review. Our clients’ trust in the tool continues to drive our innovation and commitment to excellence.”Experience the MMR- Tool in ActionBook your personal demo today to discover how the MMR-Tool transforms your fund compliance processes and enhances your operational efficiency.About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance services provider, dedicated to revolutionising legal, regulatory, compliance, and reporting services for the asset management industry. Through collaborative and strategic partnerships, Zeidler Group delivers innovative digital solutions alongside bespoke, research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. Our diverse portfolio of asset management clients includes some of the most esteemed firms in the industry.

