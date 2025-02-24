Breeze Airways Announces Akron-Canton as the Airline’s Newest Base of Operations

-- Expansion will Bring over 60 Full Time Jobs --

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier offering affordable nonstop service across the U.S., today announced it will be opening a new crew base at the Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) starting this summer.“The Akron-Canton community continues to show high demand for Breeze’s premium, convenient service, so establishing a base in the community is a natural fit,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “We are grateful for the incredible support of our partners at JobsOhio, Team NEO, and the Akron-Canton airport as we continue to invest in Breeze’s future growth at CAK.”The carrier’s 11th base will bring more than 60 pilot, flight attendant, and maintenance jobs to the community over the next three years. Additionally, the base will allow the airline to station aircraft at the airport overnight to further establish a foundation for future growth out of CAK.“Breeze Airways’ decision to choose CAK for its newest crew base comes nearly four years after the carrier first chose to establish new round-trip service at the airport with assistance from the JobsOhio Air Service Restoration Program and local partners,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Today, Breeze continues to create jobs at CAK while connecting more and more Ohioans to business and recreational opportunities from coast to coast.”The Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) approved the project for tax credit assistance during its Ohio Tax Credit Authority meeting today, bringing an estimated $11 million in payroll to the community. Breeze began serving CAK in June 2021 and today offers 10 non-stop and four one-stop, no change of plane BreezeThru flights to popular seasonal and year-round destinations including Charleston, South Carolina; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; Los Angeles, California; and Raleigh, North Carolina."We are thrilled with Breeze Airways’ continued commitment to our region, now further strengthened by the establishment of this crew base,” said Akron-Canton Airport President and CEO, Ren Camacho. “This investment will bring additional flights, optimized schedules, and significant economic benefits to Northeast Ohio. The crew members will become part of our community—living here and enjoying all the benefits that our region has to offer. We deeply value this partnership and look forward to the opportunities and growth to be generated for years to come."“We are thrilled to welcome Breeze’s new base at CAK,” said Matt Dolan, CEO for Team NEO. “Not only does this expansion generate new jobs and drive economic growth, but it also boosts tourism, bringing benefits to both the residents and the community.”Breeze was recently named Startup Airline of the year by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) and recognized as a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier at the 2025 Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Five-Star and Four-Star Airline Awards. The APEX Five- and Four-Star airlines represent the top 100 carriers in the world for passenger experience, with only eight percent of airlines worldwide achieving this status. Earlier this year, Breeze was ranked in the top five of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third consecutive year.Coupled with an elevated experience featuring premium seating options and high-speed WiFi on its fleet of brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, Breeze is defining what it means to be “Seriously Nice” in an industry that has been anything but. Breeze offers both bundled and a la carte options so travelers can customize an experience that fits their needs. Breeze’s fare bundles feature full flexibility along with other add-ons such as bags, seats and inflight WiFi.With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit, free family seating, a la carte pricing and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.###About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 275 year-round and seasonal routes to 69 cities in 31 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 5 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for three consecutive years and was named “Best Seat Comfort in North America” by Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) in 2024. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

