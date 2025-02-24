AC Future Unveils Global Housing Crisis Solution with AI Transformer Home

The AI-THd

Global Housing Crisis Solution Unveiled by AC Future in Menlo Park, California

The global housing crisis is reaching a tipping point, and traditional approaches are failing to keep pace” — Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world grapples with an escalating housing crisis, AC Future, a leader in sustainable smart living, has introduced a groundbreaking solution aimed at addressing the urgent need for affordable, resilient, and adaptable housing worldwide. The company’s AI Transformer Home (AI-TH)—a zero-emissions, rapidly deployable smart home—is currently on display at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park until Friday, February 28, 2025.

With housing shortages, climate-related disasters, and economic instability displacing millions globally, AC Future’s AI Transformer Home offers a scalable solution that combines off-grid sustainability, modular expansion, and AI-powered adaptability to meet the diverse housing needs of both urban and remote communities.

AC Future’s AI Transformer Home is engineered to combat housing insecurity in regions affected by skyrocketing real estate prices, population displacement, and infrastructure limitations. With its self-sustaining energy systems, water generation technology, and expandable living spaces, the AI-TH provides a modern alternative for governments, disaster relief organizations, and individuals seeking a more flexible and affordable way to live.

The company recently showcased the AI Transformer Home at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where it was recognized as one of the Most Innovative New Products of CES by CNET and named Top Technology of CES 2025 by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) tech show.

The company is now accepting reservations for three distinct variations of the AI Transformer Home at www.acfuture.com, offering flexible, sustainable housing solutions tailored to different lifestyles and needs.

• AI-THu (ADU) – Designed for compact living with seamless adaptability.

• AI-THt (Trailer) – A mobile, expandable home for disaster relief and nomadic lifestyles.

• AI-THd (Drivable) – A Transformer Home with integrated mobility.

Each model features AC Future’s patented expansion technology, which converts a compact unit into a spacious 400-square-foot smart home in minutes.

“Our mission is to redefine housing accessibility on a global scale,” continued Qin. “Whether it’s a family looking for new housing solutions, a disaster relief agency in need of emergency shelters, or a country facing rapid urbanization, our AI Transformer Home provides a scalable, eco-friendly housing solution that meets the moment.”

AC Future is inviting media, investors, and customers to experience the AI Transformer Home firsthand in Menlo Park.

WHEN: Monday, February 24, 2025 - Friday, February 28, 2025

WHERE: Rosewood Sand Hill, 2825 Sand Hill Rd, Menlo Park, CA 94025

TOURS: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

RSVP: marketing@acfuture.com

About AC Future

Emerging from stealth in 2023, the mission of AC Future is to ignite a revolution in sustainable living by crafting innovative, transformable homes that seamlessly blend modern design, eco-conscious principles, and cutting-edge AI technologies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future recently demonstrated its AI Transformable Home (AI-TH) products during the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV. The AI Transformer Home (AI-TH) was recognized as one of the Most Innovative New Products of CES by the tech magazine CNET and the Top Technology of CES 2025 by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) tech show. For more information or to reserve your AI-TH, visit www.acfuture.com.

AI Transformer Home

