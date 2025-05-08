AC Future Host Showcase of AI-Enhanced Mobile Housing Innovation with Guest Speaker, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma

The AI-THd AC Future California State Treasurer Fiona Ma

California State Treasurer to Keynote at AC Future Sustainable Living Event

We are honored to welcome California State Treasurer Fiona Ma as our event guest speaker” — Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Future, the pioneer in AI-enabled sustainable living, in collaboration with Sunstone Management, is proud to present “Redefining the Future of Living,” a private event spotlighting advancements in AI, sustainability, and smart housing innovation. The event will occur at the historic Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California.

The exclusive gathering will feature an address by California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, a champion of innovative infrastructure, housing solutions, and sustainability. Treasurer Ma, the first woman Certified Public Accountant (CPA) elected to the role, will share insights on California’s efforts to address the affordable and sustainable housing crisis.

Additional speakers will include:

John Shen, Founder of Sunstone Management

Jason A. Gahari, Executive Director of the California Investment Forum

Arthur Qin, Founder of AC Future

Attendees will experience a private tour of the AI Transformer Home (AI-TH), recognized by CNET as one of The Most Innovative New Products of CES 2025. This revolutionary home expands from 190 square feet to 400 square feet with the touch of a tablet. The AI-TH is capable of off-grid sustainable living through solar energy and self-generated water systems.

“We are honored to welcome California State Treasurer Fiona Ma as our event guest speaker,” said Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future. “AC Future is committed to providing flexible, sustainable, and AI-enhanced solutions to California’s housing challenges, and the AI Transformer Home exemplifies this mission.”

This invite-only event will convene policymakers, investors, and innovators to explore how AI-enabled mobile housing is transforming the way we live, travel, and build the future.

About AC Future

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future is redefining mobile and sustainable living with its AI Transformer Home series. The company aims to address the affordable housing crisis with flexible, eco-friendly solutions. CNET named AC Future’s AI Transformer Home one of the Most Innovative New Products of CES 2025. It also received the 2024 Good Design Award for Transportation. Learn more at www.acfuture.com.

Keynote Speaker Biography: Fiona Ma, CPA – California State Treasurer (Keynote Speaker)

Fiona Ma is California’s 34th State Treasurer. She was first elected on November 6, 2018, with more votes (7,825,587) than any other candidate for treasurer in the state's history and re-elected on November 8, 2022. She is the first woman of color and the first woman Certified Public Accountant (CPA) elected to the position. The State Treasurer’s Office was created in the California Constitution in 1849. It provides financing for schools, roads, housing, recycling and waste management, hospitals, public facilities, and other crucial infrastructure projects that improve the lives of residents. California is poised to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, and Treasurer Ma is the state’s primary banker. Presently, her office processes more than $3 trillion in banking transactions. She provides transparency and oversight for the government’s investment portfolio and accounts and the state’s surplus funds. Treasurer Ma oversees an investment portfolio that currently averages over $200 billion, a significant portion of which is beneficially owned by more than 2,200 local governments in California. She serves as the agent of sale for all State bonds and is a trustee of billions of dollars of state indebtedness.

