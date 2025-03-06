AC Future to Showcase Revolutionary AI Transformer Home in Sacramento, California

The AI-THd

AC Future to Showcase Revolutionary AI Transformer Home at The BIG RV Show 2025

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Future, a pioneering leader in sustainable smart living, is set to make waves at The BIG RV Show 2025 by showcasing its groundbreaking AI Transformer Home (AI-TH)—a zero-emissions, expandable, and AI-powered robotic home designed for the future of off-grid, affordable homes.

Taking place March 6–9, 2025, at the Cal Expo in Sacramento, California, The BIG RV Show is the largest RV show in Northern California, attracting thousands of RV and outdoor enthusiasts annually. AC Future recently returned from the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where their AI Transformer Home (AI-TH) was recognized as one of the Most Innovative New Products of CES by the tech magazine CNET and the Top Technology of CES 2025 by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) tech show.

The Future of Living is Here

As the demand for sustainable, affordable, and self-sufficient housing solutions grows, AC Future’s AI Transformer Home provides a first-of-its-kind, all-electric alternative to traditional homes. With advanced solar power integration, water generation technology, and AI-driven smart home capabilities, the AI-TH is built for customers who seek independence, sustainability, and luxury on the road or in their backyard.

“Traditional homes do not meet the needs of the current generation seeking flexibility, sustainability and enhanced technology in their living experiences,” said Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future. “The AI-TH is not just a recreational vehicle—it’s a revolutionary mobile smart home that expands in minutes, generates power and water, and delivers a luxury off-grid experience unlike anything else on the market.”

During CES, AC Future introduced three variations of their AI Transformer Home: the AI-THu (Home), AI-THt (Trailer), and AI-THd (Drivable). These products provide customers with a smart home that meets their living and mobility needs because of AC Future’s patented expansion technology that converts the compact unit into a spacious 400-square-foot smart home. Customers can reserve an AC Future AI Transformer Home at www.acfuture.com.

What Makes the AI Transformer Home (AI-TH) Unique?

• Transformable Smart Living: The AI-TH features AC Future’s patented expandable design, converting the vehicle into a 400-square-foot living space with a full kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping quarters.

• Off-Grid Power & Sustainability: Equipped with solar panels, battery storage, and water generation systems, the AI-TH offers complete energy independence.

• AI-Powered Automation: The smart home system optimizes energy use, security, and climate control, allowing customers to enjoy a seamless, hands-free living experience.

• Adventure-Ready Mobility: Designed for both urban and off-road adventures, the AI-TH is built with advanced aerodynamics and an electric drivetrain for efficient, emissions-free exploration.

Attendees at The BIG RV Show will have the opportunity to step inside the AI Transformer Home (AI-THd) and experience its futuristic design and cutting-edge capabilities firsthand. For more information about the BIG RV Show, please visit https://www.bigrvshow.net/.

WHEN: Thursday, March 6, 2025 – Sunday, March 9, 2025

WHERE: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815

AI-TH TOUR TIMES:

Thursday, March 6: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Friday, March 7: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday, March 8: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday, March 9: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

About AC Future

Emerging from stealth in 2023, the mission of AC Future is to ignite a revolution in sustainable living by crafting innovative, transformable homes that seamlessly blend modern design, eco-conscious principles, and cutting-edge AI technologies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future recently demonstrated its AI Transformable Home (AI-TH) products during the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV. The AI Transformer Home (AI-TH) was recognized as one of the Most Innovative New Products of CES by the tech magazine CNET and the Top Technology of CES 2025 by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) tech show. For more information or to reserve your AI-TH, visit www.acfuture.com.

