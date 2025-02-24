Premier Alan Winde on outcomes of Western cabinet meeting

Premier Winde opened the meeting by welcoming the latest Quarterly Labour Force Statistics, which show that the Western Cape still has the lowest unemployment rate in South Africa, at 19.6% in Quarter 4 2024. The Western Cape now leads on all four of the major employment metrics that Statistics South Africa measures quarterly.

Over this period, the province created the most jobs nationally. “In Quarter 4 2024, the province created the most jobs in the country, adding 62,000 jobs quarter-on-quarter, while South Africa created 132,000 net jobs. We must keep this momentum going. We must enable more economic growth. This is the only way we can effectively address poverty. Where there is strong economic growth there is a solid foundation for job creation,” said the Premier.

United States Government review of foreign aid

Cabinet noted with deep concern the recent move by the government of the United States of America to suspend programmes in South Africa coordinated through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Cabinet welcomed the measures announced by the National Department of Health to ensure that HIV/AIDS services and treatment can continue uninterrupted following the announcement of the 90-day suspension of some foreign aid by the United States of America. However, clarity is still required as to how these measures will be funded.

The partnership with the USA, through initiatives such as PEPFAR and USAID, has been significant in contributing to improving healthcare outcomes. Our support partners including non-government- and non-profit organisations provide vital community-based support, ensuring that individuals living with HIV/AIDS and TB receive the care and treatment they need, while also offering crucial services like health education, counselling, and outreach. The dedication of these NGOs and NPOs has made a tangible difference in the lives of residents, providing not only medical assistance but also emotional and psychological support. The WCG is working with partners to gain a comprehensive view of the impact this suspension of funding will have NGOs and NPOs

The Premier noted, “This development is deeply concerning. But we want to assure residents that their well-being is paramount. We will do everything we can to cushion the impact of this decision on our healthcare facilities, healthcare workers and residents but we also recognise the further strain that this could place on our already stretched frontline services.”

Cabinet resolved that the Western Cape Government continue to engage with national government and our international partners to continue this critical care.

Preparations for G20 & B20 summits

Cabinet was updated on preparations for the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit. South Africa is the host nation this year, and the launch of the business component, the Business 20 (B20), which will be hosted in Cape Town next week.

Premier Winde stressed the importance of leveraging all international events being hosted in the Western Cape as an opportunity to highlight this province as an investment destination of choice. “If we are to keep growing our economy to support businesses creating even more job opportunities, we must take advantage of all these events and the opportunities that they create for our residents.”

