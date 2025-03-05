First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Expands Financial Wellness Resources with New Interactive Hub

First Commonwealth Logo Banzai Logo

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union has announced a strategic partnership with Banzai , a leading provider of interactive financial education, to launch a new and improved Financial Wellness Hub. This innovative platform offers a wealth of free resources, including interactive courses, financial calculators, expert articles, and personalized coaching—all designed to help individuals and families make informed financial decisions.Through this partnership, First Commonwealth members can sign up for a free account at fcfcuwellness.org and access a comprehensive suite of financial tools tailored to their unique needs. The platform covers various topics, from budgeting and credit management to homeownership and retirement planning, empowering users at every stage of their financial journey.In addition to serving its members, First Commonwealth is expanding its financial literacy outreach by bringing Banzai's award-winning educational resources to schools throughout the region. This initiative will provide students, teachers, and parents with engaging financial education tools, ensuring young learners develop critical money management skills early in life."Financial wellness is at the heart of everything we do at First Commonwealth," said Donna LoStocco, President & CEO of First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. "By partnering with Banzai, we are strengthening our commitment to empowering our members and communities with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve financial success. This collaboration allows us to provide cutting-edge financial education resources for our members, students, and families across the region."Banzai is a nationally recognized financial education platform used by over 100,000 educators and millions of learners nationwide. Through its interactive learning modules, real-world simulations, and practical financial tools, Banzai helps individuals gain confidence in managing their money effectively.First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union's ongoing dedication to financial wellness and education is further reinforced by this partnership, ensuring that members and local communities have access to the knowledge and support they need to thrive financially.For more information and to explore the new Financial Wellness Hub, visit fcfcuwellness.org.About First Commonwealth Federal Credit UnionFirst Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With 14 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves over 95,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 270+ employees and over $1.4 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.About BanzaiBanzai! is a national financial literacy program, available online. It immerses teens in a game-like atmosphere to teach how to save, manage, and spend money wisely. This program can help parents create opportunities for meaningful conversations that instill healthy attitudes towards finances at any age.

