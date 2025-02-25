VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) Graiver Homes Construction Successfully Closes Development - VizConnect Receives Dividend

“This project exemplifies what’s possible when two companies align their visions,” said Loni Graiver, CEO of Graiver Homes Construction.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) Graiver Homes Construction Successfully Closes Lot Development Project — VizConnect Receives DividendGraiver Homes Construction, Inc. has successfully closed on its latest lot development project, marking another milestone in its long-standing reputation as Maine’s premier home builder. This strategic project not only enhances the local real estate landscape, but also brings financial benefits to its strategic partner, VizConnect, Inc., which has received a five figured dividend as part of its equity participation in the project.“This is an exciting day for both Graiver Homes and VizConnect,” said Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc. “Our strategic partnership with Graiver Homes continues to prove mutually beneficial. The successful closing of this project and the dividend we’ve received demonstrate the strength and potential of this collaboration.”Graiver Homes Construction, led by CEO Loni Graiver, has built over 1,100 single-family homes since 2010, focusing on speed, cost-efficiency, and delivering high-quality homes at competitive prices. With a unique ability to purchase lots in bulk and develop without traditional financing, Graiver Homes remains a dominant force in Maine’s real estate market.“This project exemplifies what’s possible when two companies align their visions,” said Loni Graiver, CEO of Graiver Homes Construction. “With VizConnect’s strategic backing and our on-the-ground expertise, we could efficiently execute this development and achieve a profitable outcome for both companies.”The partnership between VizConnect and Graiver Homes focuses on identifying high-value real estate opportunities, accelerating project timelines, and optimizing returns. This recent success highlights the synergy between VizConnect’s business development expertise and Graiver Homes’ operational excellence in residential construction.About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth.The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ About Graiver Home Construction, LLC:Graiver Home Construction, LLC, which is also affiliated with Graiver Homes, Inc., is a local, family owned, new home builder that specializes in delivering clients the most home for their money. The principals of Graiver Home Construction, Loni Graiver and Nick Coppola, places quality first and provides a real value-added experience for their customers. Graiver Home Construction has the ability to buy land for clients without the need for them to obtain a construction loan – building and selling the home as a completed package. Since 2010 Graiver Homes has also built more residential single-family homes than anyone else in Maine. The model is simple: Build fast, build economically, accept slightly lower prices, and sell quickly. 1,100 homes later, the model continues to prove to be a winner. Maine is very unique, as it is not a large enough market to attract large, publicly traded home builders. In addition, the terrain, weather, and lack of trades offer more barriers to entry in the residential building market in Maine. Graiver Home Construction has found an ultra, unique niche as one of the only builders in the Greater Portland, Maine area who can buy lots of land in bulk and go vertical without the need for financing.For additional information: Please contact Loni Graiver via email us at info@graiverhomes.com or via the website http://www.GraiverHomes.com/ Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.

