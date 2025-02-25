84% of Telcos to Launch RCS Business Messaging by 2027 - Openmind Networks

The Future of Messaging Report 2025

Openmind Networks today announced the release of its Future of Messaging Report 2025, revealing a major shift in the business messaging landscape.

DUBLN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openmind Networks, the leading provider of messaging solutions for telecom operators worldwide, today announced the release of its Future of Messaging Report 2025, revealing a major shift in the business messaging landscape.According to the report, RCS Business Messaging (RBM) adoption is accelerating rapidly:More than 55% of industry respondents have already launched RBM.19% plan to launch within the next 12 months.An additional 9.5% are working toward deployment by 2027.With 84% of telcos expected to have RBM live within the next two years, operators are positioning themselves to capitalize on new revenue streams and enhanced customer engagement opportunities.The report, produced in collaboration with Mobilesquared, is based on extensive primary research with over 80 industry experts, including mobile network operators, CPaaS providers, aggregators, and messaging specialists. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the messaging industry.“The mobile messaging industry is at an inflection point,” said Alex Duncan, CEO at Openmind Networks. “From the rise of RCS to the persistent threat of messaging fraud, operators must navigate a rapidly shifting landscape. This report offers the critical insights MNOs need to make informed decisions and optimize their messaging strategies.”Key Insights from the Report1, AI is playing a crucial role in the growth of RBM, enabling personalized customer experiences and enhanced fraud prevention.2. Fraud prevention is now a top priority, with more than 90% of telecom operators planning to increase investment in fraud prevention strategies across SMS and RBM channels in 2025.3. Domestic vs. International SMS markets diverge: The A2P SMS market can now be viewed as two distinct entities, with differing trends. Domestic A2P SMS revenue remains stable while international SMS faces decline, driven by high termination rates and increased fraud levels.These insights - and many more - are covered in Openmind Networks’ Future of Messaging Report 2025, now available for free download.About Openmind NetworksOpenmind Networks is an independent technology company focused on mobile messaging software services for the telecom industry. Openmind Networks' messaging solutions enable telecom firms to consolidate their core messaging, protect their network and unlock the potential in business messaging and 5G.Boasting a highly experienced team of messaging experts, Openmind Networks has consistently led the way in bringing new innovations to the mobile messaging industry for more than two decades.Openmind Networks is responsible for delivering more than 2 billion messages per day with a global customer base which includes the world's largest mobile operators, wholesalers, aggregators, social media providers and software firms.For more information about Openmind Networks and its communication platform solutions, please visit www.openmindnetworks.com Media ContactBrendan TobinMarketing Directorbrendan.tobin@openmindnetworks.com+353 (0)1 633 0070

