Rare Original ‘Superman’ Movie Posters Soar to Auction at Propstore

Superman (1941), One Sheet Poster (LB)

Original artifacts from the Golden Age of the world's most iconic superhero are heading to auction, including the very first Superman movie poster ever created.

The Fleischer Superman films were groundbreaking, and these posters capture the energy and artistry that made them so iconic. ” — Grey Smith, Propstore’s U.S. Poster Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore , a global leader in entertainment memorabilia auctioneering, is set to auction historic pieces of superhero cinema history—including a rare original 1941 Superman movie poster from the classic Max Fleischer animated film series. This vintage artwork, a stunning relic from the Golden Age of Hollywood, will be a marquee item in Propstore’s upcoming online auction (Mar 7 - 8, 2025).The 1941 Superman animated shorts marked the Man of Steel’s cinematic debut, laying the groundwork for superhero storytelling on screen. These groundbreaking films brought Superman to life, setting a visual standard that continues to influence the genre today. Among the rarest surviving relics from this era is an original Superman movie poster, a stunning piece of pop culture history that few collectors will ever have the chance to own. With excitement building for the highly anticipated Superman film set to hit theaters in 2025, this is a must-have for collectors as anticipation builds for the next Superman 2025 movie installment.- Superman (1941), One Sheet Poster (LB) - An incredible find, this is the very first Superman movie poster ever produced, depicting the classic image of the legendary superhero with bright colors. Expected to fetch $20,000 - $40,000- Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980) - Pair of One Sheet Posters from the franchise, with artwork by Bob Peak. Expected to fetch $200 - $400“This is a dream piece for collectors and comic book fans alike,” said Grey Smith, Propstore’s U.S. Poster Director. “The Fleischer Superman films were groundbreaking, and these posters capture the energy and artistry that made them so iconic. With the new 2025 Superman film poised to bring our favorite hero to a whole new generation this year, this auction is a unique way to own a piece of its incredible legacy.”The auction, featuring more than 900 posters expected to fetch as much as $1.5 million, will include live online bidding on March 7, and online bidding available on March 8 for fans and collectors around the world.To register and place online proxy bids now, visit:# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration open from February 5, 2025, at: propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/437Dropbox link to images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/on2w1bigtvavp6t18p3ua/AJowBPyW0YZ-1jan6_pzeqk?rlkey=wukcm9agnff1gc7la4hvps85q&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

