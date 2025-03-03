echo3D Unveils AI-Powered Multimodal Search and Advanced Search Filtering

3D Multimodal Search Find Similar 3D Models echo3D - 3D Digital Asset Management

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Industrial Immersive in Houston, TX, echo3D , a leader in 3D digital asset management (DAM) solutions, has introduced two groundbreaking features: AI-powered multimodal search and advanced filtering system.These two new features streamline the entire 3D asset management workflow, revolutionizing how businesses find, manage, and collaborate on 3D assets.“Managing 3D assets efficiently is a growing challenge for big businesses,” said Alon Grinshpoon, CEO of echo3D. “With our AI-powered multimodal search and advanced filtering, we’re providing a seamless solution that enhances discoverability and workflow efficiency, ensuring users can find exactly what they need in seconds.”AI-Powered Multimodal Search:With AI-powered multimodal search, users can locate 3D assets with ease. This feature allows users to search for assets in multiple ways:* Text: Describe what you’re looking for using natural language, and AI will retrieve the most relevant 3D assets.* Image: Upload an image, and the AI will analyze and match it to similar 3D assets in your library.* 3D Model: Upload a 3D model, and the system will identify similar or related assets, making it easier to find variations, improvements, or complementary models.By leveraging AI-driven recognition, this feature streamlines asset discovery, saving users valuable time and enhancing creative workflows.Find Similar 3D Models:With AI-powered Find Similar option, users can now find similar 3D models with one click. Our AI will analyze the 3D model and provide similar 3D models based on the one you provide as a reference.* 3D Image Analysis: echo3D will scan the 3D model and look for similar looking 3D models within your collection.* Tag Analysis: With user generated & AI-generated tags, echo3D will search for similar 3D models to show you within your collection.Advanced Search Filtering:In addition to multimodal search, echo3D introduces advanced search filtering, enabling users to fine-tune search results and quickly locate the exact assets they need. Save wasted time searching for 3D assets with advanced search filters by enabling filters like original file size, asset type, asset owner, comments, approvals, and more. Advanced filtering includes filtering by file formats (glb, obj, fbx, etc.), file size, ownership, collaborators, date, and more.With AI-powered search and filtering, teams can accelerate content creation, improve asset reusability, and eliminate the frustration of sifting through massive 3D libraries.The Future of 3D digital Asset Management:echo3D’s AI-powered multimodal search and advanced filtering are now available to users. Businesses and teams can now experience an intelligent and intuitive way to search, manage, and collaborate on their 3D content, while accelerating asset discoverability and reusability.For more information about echo3D's 3D DAM, visit www.echo3D.com ---echo3D is a 3D digital asset management (DAM) platform for teams to store, secure, optimize, and share 3D models and scans across their organization and beyond. We help over 250,000 users to view and share massive 3D assets and digital twins, while allowing teams to discover, manage, and update 3D content in real-time across the entire organization.

