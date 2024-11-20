echo3D Releases Advanced AI Capabilities for 3D Digital Asset Management

AI-Powered 3D Digital Asset Management echo3D 3D DAM Platform Collection of 3D models

Industry-leading 3D DAM platform enhanced with AI capabilities and streamlined workflows to transform enterprise 3D asset management

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Slush 2024 in Helsinki, Finland, echo3D , a leader in 3D digital asset management solutions, announced the release of powerful AI capabilities into its established 3D Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform, elevating how organizations handle and share 3D models and scans at scale.These new AI-powered features streamline the entire 3D asset management workflow. echo3D has enhanced its platform with advanced AI capabilities that make 3D content more accessible, searchable, and manageable than ever before."These new AI capabilities represent a significant advancement in how our 3D DAM platform approaches 3D asset management," said Alon Grinshpoon, CEO of echo3D. "By incorporating cutting-edge AI technology, we enable our customers to manage their 3D content more efficiently while unleashing new creative possibilities."New AI Capabilities:1. Intelligent Auto-Tagging: Advanced AI analysis automatically generates relevant tags for 3D models, enriching metadata and making assets easily discoverable. The platform labels, indexes, categorizes, and optimizes 3D assets at scale.2. Smart Duplicate Detection: Integrated AI scanning identifies identical models within collections, eliminating redundancy and optimizing storage space while maintaining library organization.3. AI-Generated Descriptions: Through a partnership with Loci.ai, the echo3D platform now automatically generates detailed text descriptions for 3D models, enhancing searchability and accessibility.4. Generative AI for 3D Models: Users can access and import more than 800,000 royalty-free AI-generated 3D models directly into their projects, expanding creative possibilities and content libraries. Also, through an integration with Alpha3D, 3D models created using Alpha3D can be directly accessed on echo3D’s 3D DAM platform.Enhanced Platform Benefits:These AI capabilities deliver significant advantages for organizations managing 3D assets:1. Streamlined Organization: Enhanced asset categorization and intelligent tagging ensure more efficient content management and easy retrieval.2. Enhanced Productivity: New automation features for routine tasks allow creative teams to focus on high-value work, accelerating content production workflows.3. Seamless Collaboration: Improved asset information and AI-generated metadata promote better team coordination and resource sharing.4. Creative Empowerment: New AI-generated models and descriptions open additional avenues for creative expression and innovation.For more information about echo3D's new AI capabilities, visit www.echo3D.com About echo3D-------------------echo3D is a 3D digital asset management (DAM) platform for teams to store, secure, optimize, and share 3D models and scans across their organization and beyond. We help over 150,000 users take control over their 3D content - securely store and share 3D assets and digital twins across their organization, while allowing teams to manage their interactive content and to discover, process, and stream 3D assets and digital twins anywhere.

echo3D AI Generated Tags

