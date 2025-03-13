echo3D Unveils Automatic CLO to GLB Conversion with Advanced CLO 3D Support

echo3D - 3D DAM CLO3D Viewer echo3D

echo3D, a leader in 3D digital asset management solutions, introduces Automatic CLO to GLB 3D file conversion with advanced CLO 3D support

This latest CLO to GLB conversion feature underscores our mission to make 3D asset management more accessible, efficient, and powerful for the fashion industry.” — Alon Grinshpoon, CEO of echo3D

NEW YORK, MO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During DAM LA in Los Angeles, CA, echo3D , the leading cloud platform for 3D digital asset management (DAM), introduced its latest feature, automatic CLO to GLB file conversion, with advanced CLO 3D support.This new feature streamlines the workflow for 3D designers in the e-commerce and fashion industries, allowing them to seamlessly upload 3D files in CLO format into echo3D and have them convert automatically into the widely compatible GLB file format.“As digital fashion and virtual experiences gain traction, we recognize the need for seamless file interoperability,” said Alon Grinshpoon, CEO of echo3D. “This latest feature underscores our mission to make 3D asset management more accessible, efficient, and powerful for the fashion industry.”Bridging the Gap Between Design and Digital Assets CLO 3D software has become a cornerstone of digital fashion design, enabling designers to create highly detailed and realistic garments in a virtual environment. However, sharing, viewing, and optimizing these designs across platforms has been a challenge due to format compatibility issues. echo3D’s new automatic CLO to GLB conversion eliminates this hurdle by providing an effortless way to transform CLO files into the versatile GLB format, ensuring broader accessibility and seamless integration into various digital ecosystems.Key Benefits for Fashion Designers and 3D Artists* Effortless Conversion: Designers can now focus on creativity without worrying about 3D file conversions.* Enhanced Compatibility: The GLB format allows easy sharing across e-commerce platforms, AR/VR applications, and metaverse environments.* Optimized Performance: Converted files are optimized for faster loading and better performance across multiple platforms.* Collaboration Made Simple: Teams can efficiently share and edit 3D fashion assets without losing design fidelity.Empowering the Future of Digital Fashionecho3D’s commitment to innovation is evident in its continuous efforts to enhance 3D digital asset management. By introducing advanced CLO 3D support, the platform empowers companies, designers, retailers, and brands to fully leverage their 3D creations in e-commerce, virtual fashion shows, media, and interactive experiences.Users can now take advantage of echo3D’s automatic CLO to GLB conversion to unlock new possibilities for their digital designs. To learn more about our CLO3D integration, click here to watch this video.For more information about echo3D's 3D DAM, reach out to us at www.echo3D.com

