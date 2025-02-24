Warranty Processing Company Selects Brent Wood as Operating Partner

Warranty Processing Company Logo Brent Wood, operating partner, Warranty Processing Company

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warranty Processing Company Selects Brent Wood as Operating PartnerWarranty Processing Company (WPC), the global industry leader in warranty claims management for dealerships and auto groups, announced today that Brent Wood has joined the team as the company’s new operating partner. Wood is a 30-year automotive executive, investor, consultant, entrepreneur, and a past chairman of the board of directors for the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. He will team with Warranty Processing Company’s Colorado and Texas operations and conduct national business from the company’s Denver office.CEO/President Mark J. Norman said, “I’m thrilled to announce that Brent Wood has joined the talented team at Warranty Processing Company. For over 40 years, WPC has been the global industry leader in warranty claims management services for dealerships and auto groups and we are delighted to have Brent join us as an operating partner.”Wood holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Baylor University and completed executive management and customer training programs at J.D. Powers, Ford Motor Company, and Lexus/Toyota. Wood also served as general manager/operating partner for Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and as general manager for AutoNation; plus, he served as general sales manager and financial services director for Phil Long Dealerships in the Denver market.For 16 years, he owned Brent Wood, Inc., a leadership and business management consulting company serving automotive, financial, and real estate industries; and co-founded Rocky Mtn USSA, a sports marketing/management company specializing in youth baseball leagues, tournaments, apparel and awards; he also co-founded Car Source, a national automotive multi-media advertising company. He is a past chairman of the board of directors of the Colorado Automotive Dealers Association and chaired CADA’s legislative policy committee; and he is a past board member of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.Wood said, “I’m incredibly excited to be part of this amazing organization that prioritizes exceptional customer service and truly values it employees. I’m looking forward to this incredible growth opportunity and all that’s to come.”About Warranty Processing Company777 International Parkway Suite 150Flower Mound, TX. 75022Headquartered near Dallas, Texas, Warranty Processing Company (WPC) is the global leader in automotive warranty processing services. The company offers full-service warranty administration and quality assurance services including claims processing, warranty and audit compliance reviews, payment reconciliation and adjustments, timely processing of receivables, and more. Established in 1985, WPC serves more than 500 automotive dealerships nationwide as well as in Canada and the Western Pacific. To learn more, please visit www.warrantyprocessing.com # # #

