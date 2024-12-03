National Home Corp announces affordable new homes selling soon at Callahan Bayou in Clyde, Texas

NHC Logo

National HomeCorp (NHC), "America's Affordable Builder," announces new affordable homes selling soon at Callahan Bayou in Clyde, Texas

Homebuyers seeking small town charm will enjoy the quiet lifestyle in Clyde, Texas. We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in this friendly community.” — Mike Hyland

CLYDE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Callahan Bayou is a new neighborhood in Clyde, Texas, where National HomeCorp’s newly built and affordable homes will soon be available for sale. Homes start in the $220s and range in size from 1,510 to 3,005 square feet. A variety of 10 floor plans are available in one and two-story homes with 4-5 bedrooms, 2-3 baths, and 2-car garages.Homebuyers can choose from a variety of plans offering eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“Homebuyers seeking small town charm in Clyde, Texas will enjoy the quiet lifestyle and proximity to Abilene. We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in this friendly community,” said Mike Hyland, president of National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering 100% financing, or In House Financing with 3.5% towards closing costs on new construction homes. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.Settlers first arrived in historic Clyde, Texas around 1876 and expanded as the Texas & Pacific Railway brought more settlers, work and homes. Clyde has long been a friendly community featuring a small-town charm offering an annual Pecan Festival, eclectic shopping, fine dining, thriving businesses, churches, schools, housing, library, city park, Clyde Lake, performing arts center, new football stadium, and an education system provided by the Clyde Elementary, Junior High and High School. Clyde is nicknamed “Little California” for its bountiful fruit and vegetable crops. The town is located on Interstate 20 and 15 miles east of AbileneCallahan Bayou is located at 601 Clear Creek Court. Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes by calling 325-3308720 or by visiting nationalhomecorp.com .About National HomeCorp:As America’s Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com

